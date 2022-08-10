Invercargill firefighters warn aerial ladder not tall enough for high-rise rescues

Green watch Invercargill firefighters conduct an aerial drill in Invercargill on Tuesday with the Menzies Building. The firefighters union has concerns with taller buildings being built in the city, they do not have ladders big enough to reach top levels. The Menzies building will be refurbished and extended by one more level in the future.

New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union says Invercargill’s tallest ladder at 17m is not big enough to reach the top of new buildings being built in the city.

The Kelvin Hotel is 35 metres tall, with the under-construction Langlands Hotel predicted to be about the same height.

Union Southland secretary Aaron Ramsey said Invercargill had previously had an aerial appliance with a 30m ladder, but this had been upgraded to a newer model with a 17m ladder in the early 2000s, and had not been replaced since.

Invercargill senior firefighter Brent Wilson said “you’d be lucky” to make it halfway up the new Langlands Hotel or HWR Group headquarters in Invercargill’s CBD using the current appliance.

“They’re really only useful as a water curtain between two buildings ...for a rescue, you’d struggle to get anyone out of the likes of the Grand Hotel with it, because you park so far away because of radiator heat.”

“You don’t need them [the 30m ladders] often, but when you do need them, you really need them.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill Fire Station senior officer and NZPFU Southland secretary Aaron Ramsey says firefighters are taking industrial action because they are overworked, underpaid and having to deal with trucks and gear that are not up to standard.

Fire Emergency Management New Zealand was asked if the new builds in the city and the firefighters only having access to an aerial appliance was a 17m ladder was a concern, and they replied that it was rare for an aerial appliance to aid the escape of people from a burning building.

The FENZ spokesperson said in the initial stages aerial fire appliances aren’t usually used for firefighting in high rise buildings where people live because firefighters use the fire safety measures and equipment inside the building eg sprinkler systems, internal firefighting water systems, protected access and egress pathways.

Aerial fire appliances were primarily used to deliver water from height onto a fire, as an observation platform, to prevent fire spread to neighbouring buildings, or to provide lighting, the spokesperson said.

The NZPFU and Fire and Emergency New Zealand have been in bargaining for more than a year, with the NZPFU taking industrial action in June to demand better pay, an end to understaffing, greater mental health support and more investment in infrastructure.

FENZ and NZPFU re-engaged in collective bargaining in July, but the union announced negotiations had broken down, and all firefighters would be striking for one hour on August 19 and August 26.

Following the strike announcement, FENZ deputy national commander Brendan Nally said FENZ had made a substantial new pay offer that would see the base salaries for all firefighters increase between 8% and 19% over the next two years.

The union says appliances are ageing fast as they were not being replaced and firefighter numbers in Invercargill had remained stagnant.

Robyn Edie Invercargill’s newest hotel, The Langlands, is projected to be about 35 metres tall. The tallest aerial ladder in the Invercargill fire station’s fleet is 17 metres. [file photo]

FENZ district manager Julian Tohiariki​ said it was confident the Invercargill fleet was safe and suitable, with the frontline appliances used by career firefighters aged “well within guidelines” between 12 and 14 years old.

Invercargill had one Type 4 aerial appliance with a 17m ladder, with the next closest 30m ladder located in Dunedin, although it was “very rare” to have to request it, he said.

Nationally, a project was underway for FENZ to procure four new replacement aerial appliances, with FENZ also looking to review its aerial appliance strategy, he said.

There were 54 positions in Invercargill and Kingswell stations, he said, and although this number had not increased in ten years it was a “sufficient number for Invercargill”.