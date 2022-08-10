Wellington Sealion sinking 'tragedy that could have been avoided' - former owner

Harbour master Grant Nalder talks about the sinking of the Sealion vessel in Wellington.

The finger-pointing over who is to blame over the sinking of a 75-year-old ship in Wellington Harbour has begun, with a former owner claiming maritime authorities knew for years it was likely to sink, but failed to act.

However, the Wellington Regional Council Harbourmaster Grant Nalder said often people will see ‘cheap’ boats of all sizes as a great opportunity, but tended to underestimate the resources needed to bring them back to good condition.

Amid a stormy Wellington Monday night that saw a flurry of slips and downed trees, the well-known Sealion boat began to sink about 8pm.

By 9am Tuesday, only the top of the mast was visible at Glasgow Wharf, near the Bluebridge ferry terminal, where the boat had berthed in April.

CentrePort which acts as a steward of the wharf, had provided the owner with a place to berth while it underwent repairs.

One person living on the 100-tonne launch had managed to walk off just before it sunk, leaving their possessions behind, after an issue arose with the pumps which were being frequently used to drain water from several leaks in the boat, Nalder said.

Peter Meyers, who briefly owned the boat in 2020, after purchasing it for $5 from longtime owner Ian McIntosh, claimed the regional council and CentrePort knew for several years the boat would sink and failed to act, causing an “environmental disaster”.

“Everybody was very concerned about that boat sinking because of the pollutants that were going to go into the water ... but everybody just turned their back on it and just watched the boat sink,” he said.

“It’s a tragedy.

“It’s going to cost much more money and have much more damage to the environment, nobody would take any responsibility, including myself.”

Meyers purchased the boat from its previous owner of 16 years, McIntosh, with the understanding a lot of money and resources would be required to restore it.

“I am a dreamer and I believed I could fix it up, so I was trying to do that. I was unable to do with the funds I had, so I onsold it to another man.”

That man was Selwyn Findley, who denies any claims the boat was likely to sink.

The Nelson-based pensioner has been suffering from health issues and had listed the boat for sale.

“If I had been onboard I would've been able to save it,” he said.

“Something’s gone wrong quickly, I’m not sure why, but there’s a few funny things that don’t add up to me.”

Findley said he would now engage a maritime lawyer over what to do next and expected he would be asked to pay for the removal of the boat.

The Sealion’s condition had worsened since it was moved near the ferry terminal, but it “wasn’t as bad as everyone thought”, he said.

Along with Wellington City Council and CentrePort, Nalder said he had been in regular communication with the owners and tenants over the past three years.

In June 2020 he had issued a direction that restricted movement of the vessel due to concerns about its seaworthiness, after it spent a significant period of time on Queens Wharf without moving or being slipped for maintenance, he said.

“The last two owners have both indicated their intentions to make the vessel seaworthy again.

“However, neither have been able to do so.

“The council has to respect private property rights while discharging its safety and environmental obligations.”

Nalder said the council was working with the owners to understand what was onboard when the boat sunk.

There was some fuel on the surface, but this was likely to be naturally dispersed by the currents, he said.

Findley said he didn’t believe there was any fuel on board.