'Your mother is going to die of Covid-19': How domestic abusers used the pandemic to further harm their victims

A report into domestic abuse during the pandemic has revealed how abusers split from their partners ‘weaponised’ Covid-19 restrictions against them and their children.

Children were told their mothers were going to die from Covid-19, denied food, education and medical attention and exposed to further violence by abusive parental figures during lockdowns, a new report has found.

An organisation that supports domestic abuse victims claims “ambiguous” Government advice about shared child custody arrangements during lockdowns and the way the systems responded to Covid-19 helped to create an environment that “further enabled violence and abuse.”

A report by The Backbone Collective, a national coalition of survivors of violence against women in Aotearoa, compiled information from a survey of 35 women who have shared child care arrangements with their abusive former partners, many of whom reportedly “weaponised” the pandemic restrictions against them.

“These abusers used the isolation, fear, risk of illness and lack of clarity and inconsistency of information, to control, isolate and abuse their ex/partners and children,” it said.

The report came after the organisation wrote to Government and court officials in March 2020, seeking clarity about the rules for parents and children who were subject to parenting shared care orders, warning of the potential for abusers to use the pandemic to exacerbate their abuse.

Two days earlier, Principal Family Court Judge Jacquelyn Moran​ clarified rules around care arrangements of children subject to Family Court orders, saying the overriding consideration was for parents to make decisions that were in the best interest of their children.

However, Backbone Collective co-founder Deborah Mackenzie said it would have been “impossible” for women who had suffered family violence to put conflict aside.

Kathryn George/Stuff Family violence isn’t always a scene from Once Were Warriors. More often, it’s about men controlling women, sometimes without physical abuse at all. (Video first published in September 2020)

“Pretending that people can just get on with each other because there is a pandemic going on is dangerously unrealistic when there is violence and abuse present,” she said.

The survey results found the concerns from the mothers were “deeply connected” to the experiences of their children, reporting some abusers refused to let their children speak to or see their mother for significant periods of time.

The 68 children in the study who spent time with their abuser during lockdown – two-thirds of whom were under the age of 14 – experienced a range of abusive behaviours, including most being prevented from contacting their mothers, more than half being verbally abused and a quarter physically abused.

“Some children were neglected and denied food and attention, some were kept from participating in online learning and denied medical attention,” the report said.

The pandemic was used to “psychologically abuse” the children, survey respondents said, with nearly half reporting the abuser told their children their mother was going to die from Covid-19 and they would never see her again.

Additionally, it was reported abusers flouted restrictions, exposed children to others during lockdowns, refused to share close contact information and in some cases, refused to vaccinate the children or vaccinated them without their mother’s consent.

SUPPLIED Co-founder of The Backbone Collective, Deborah Mackenzie, said it would have been “impossible” for women who had suffered family violence to put conflict aside.

Shine senior family violence adviser Rachel Kain said the findings reflected what her organisation witnessed.“Covid didn’t cause family violence, but what we saw a lot of increased severity of the violence, part of that I think is to do with the isolation,” she said. “We had a lot of really extreme controlling behaviour, a lot of bad physical assaults, a lot of psychological control and weaponising Covid.”

National Network of Family Violence Services chief executive Merran Lawler​ said there was “nothing surprising” about the report.

“It’s deeply disturbing ... The violence tended to take different forms, it tended to escalate, it tended to be met with system responses that were not prepared for that shadow pandemic [of violence against women and children] occurring.”

Supplied Shine senior family violence adviser Rachel Kain said her organisation had seen the severity of family violence increase since the start of the pandemic.

Inspector Janelle Timmins​, manager integrated community response, said there had been a spike in family harm reports during alert level restrictions.

JEMMA CHEER/Stuff Mothers who completed the survey said their children were subjected to psychological abuse, including being told their mother would die of Covid-19.

“We recognise that the past two years with periods of Covid restrictions did put considerable strain on a number of families, and alert level restrictions may have made reporting incidents more difficult,” she said.

Timmins said police recognised the restrictions created extra pressure where co-parenting orders were in place.

Minister for Family and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson said she would be taking time to work through the report closely.

“We were aware from the outset that lockdowns could exacerbate the pressures that can be risk factors for violence, including feelings of isolation for victim-survivors.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Minister for Family and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson said she would be looking at the report from The Backbone Collective closely.

Davidson said as a priority, family violence and sexual violence services had been categorised as essential services, so they could operate during lockdown and additional funding was provided.

“While people were never expected to stay in unsafe situations during the pandemic and information was put out to raise awareness on this, we welcome any insights on how we can improve those messages getting through to those families and individuals at risk.”

Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar said from mid-March 2020 Te Puna Aonui coordinated the Pandemic Working Group, which involved a wide range of community and government representatives.

“This became an effective forum for sector representatives to identify issues for families experiencing violence, and for them to share innovation and good practice related to delivering family violence and sexual violence response services in the context of Covid-19.”