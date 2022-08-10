Twenty-one designer puppies rescued from 'serious situation' at Christchurch property

Emergency services rescued 21 spoodle puppies – a cocker spaniel and poodle cross – from a property in Burnside, Christchurch. (File photo)

Twenty-one puppies have been rescued from a Christchurch home after the SPCA was called to a “serious situation”.

Fire and Emergency, police and animal management searched a property in Burnside on Wednesday.

Stuff understands firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued 21 spoodle puppies (a cocker spaniel and poodle cross) and a number of birds from the property.

A person at the scene described the house as “beyond filthy” and having a putrid stench which could be detected from the road.

A woman who lived at the property is understood to have bred the puppies to sell.

Two businesses are advertised at the property – Happy Tails dog grooming and a spoodle business.

The business, called Rebecca’s Spoodles, advertises the puppies online for sale between $1450 and $2000.

Purebred poodles and English cocker spaniels are bred together to produce spoodles, the ad said.

“They are very loving towards me and no problem.

“It’s very hard getting up 3-4 times every night while babies to bottle, top-up warm food and change bedding. And enormous washing daily as not toilet trained. When they are out of crate and in mothers care it’s much easier in warmth in my bed with me and they are sold by 8wks (sic),” the ad said.

The business owner could not be reached for comment.

SPCA national inspectorate manager Alan Wilson earlier said they were focused on getting all animals and people out safely.

“Our staff are working closely with [emergency services] and our investigation is ongoing,” Wilson said.

Police have declined to comment.