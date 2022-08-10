Investigation launched into Invercargill Prison death

A man died in Invercargill prison last Thursday, August 4. His death has been referred to the Coroner and will be investigated by the independent Corrections Inspectorate. [File Photo]

The death of an Invercargill inmate last week will be investigated by the independent Corrections Inspectorate.

Invercargill Prison director Daryl Tamati​ said a man in custody at Invercargill Prison had died on August 4.

Prison staff, with the assistance of medical and ambulance staff, made efforts to save him, but he was unable to be revived, he said.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. Other men in the unit, including those close to him, and staff are being provided with support, including access to Chaplains and cultural support where requested,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Investigation launched after woman dies at south Auckland prison

* Man found dead at Spring Hill prison

* Man dies in Auckland's Mt Eden prison



All deaths in custody are referred to the Coroner for investigation.

Police had been notified of the death, he said.

An independent Corrections Inspectorate investigation would also be carried out, he said.