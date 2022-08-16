Hopes 'beautiful' funeral can be held for baby found dead at recycling centre

Detective Inspector Scott Beard talks on August 17 about the discovery of a baby's body at a recycling facility in Auckland's Onehunga.

One year since the body of a newborn girl was found among piles of rubbish at an Auckland recycling plant, police are working to give her a community funeral.

The baby, who remains unidentified, was found on August 16, 2021, at Visy recycling facility in Onehunga.

Community leaders named her Anahera, which means Angel, after news of the find was made public.

Several items of both baby and adult clothing were found in a blue plastic bag near baby Anahera, including a Winnie the Pooh onesie, women’s belts and a sequined skirt that appeared to have been cut up.

For the past year, police have been trying to identify baby Anahera’s mother so she could be returned to her family for burial.

Detective inspector Scott Beard said police had been unable to find a link or connection between the baby and the clothes in the plastic bag.

“She’s been waiting in the mortuary for the last year,” he said.

“We’re working with the coroner’s office to have her released. If we do get approval for that we’ll be able to arrange a community service for her.”

In August, Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley, along with St Peters Anglican Church in Onehunga, offered to hold a community funeral and burial for baby Anahera if she remained unclaimed.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The baby girl was found at a recycling facility in Onehunga on August 16, 2021.

The baby girl deserved to have a “beautiful” funeral, Bartley said, and she believed the community would come together to help.

“I had my own baby loss many years ago and only really processed and healed from it recently, and I just felt like doing something for this baby and mum.

“A lot of people have their own experience with their own loss and I think this means something for a lot of us.”

Members of the local community also donated two teddy bears and a traditional kahu huruhuru (feather cloak) for baby Anahera to wear at her eventual funeral.

NZ Police/Supplied Two teddy bears and a traditional Kahu Huruhuru were gifted for the baby girl to wear at her eventual funeral.

A year later, Bartley said she was yet to hear from police on when a funeral would be possible but the community was ready when police were.

“If police are ready to go, then we are ready to go too,” she said.

Beard said police worked with forensic scientists to find a match for the newborn’s DNA, with more than 300 familial links found across the country, but Anahera’s mother was never found.

“Familial DNA brings up a lot of names. It’s not like CSI – many of these people could be very distantly related.

“Police worked tirelessly speaking to people who shared this link but the mum or dad were never found.”

Police also scoured hours of CCTV taken on the day baby Anahera was found and reviewed the movements of more than 100 recycling trucks that entered the facility that day.

Beard said her cause of death was also unable to be determined due to trauma that had happened to her body from being at the recycling plant.

Beard initially said he wanted to give Anahera’s family a chance to come forward and pay their respects before releasing her to the community and said on Tuesday he still hoped that would be possible.

“To the family, contact us – we want to resolve this for the baby and for the family. We want to help.”

Before baby Anahera, another unidentified newborn was found in Auckland, in Mona Ave Reserve, Māngere Bridge in 2016.

David White/Stuff Baby Mona was laid to rest by the local community at Māngere Lawn Cemetery in 2017.

The identity of the baby boy, named Mona by the community, was never ascertained and family members of the baby were unable to be located.

The baby boy was found wrapped in a t-shirt with the words "Samoan Culture - Our Pride And Joy" written on it.

Mona was buried at a funeral organised by the local community in 2017, with more than 100 people gathered to farewell the baby they never knew.

Anyone with information on baby Anahera can contact police on 105 quoting file number 210816/2825 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.