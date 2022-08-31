Pet Pantry helping struggling families feed their furry friends

Jess Brougham has started up a Facebook page to ensure no pet goes without.

A one-stop shop for pets has been created for struggling families with furry friends.

Pet food, bedding and collars are just some of the items required for pets, but one Nelson animal lover has noticed during times of hardship, access to these necessities can be difficult – so she’s filling the gap.

Richmond woman Jess Brougham is stocking her shed and giving out pet support, food and bedding via her Facebook initiative, The Pet Pantry – Nelson Tasman.

Brougham said there was a lot of support for humans out there, including Helping Families and Kai Rescue but “not enough for animals”.

“The SPCA have food available for people’s pets – as far as I'm aware, that’s it.”

Since creating the group on social media at the start of August, she said there had been “lots and lots” of donations for pets, including food, jackets, bedding, toys and collars.

And while word was still getting out about the assistance, donations had already been accessed by a number of people – and group members had raised more than enough money to rescue a pet from the pound.

The dog’s owners were in emergency housing and unable to pay to get Devo out of the pound, or to continue taking care of him, Brougham said.

She put the word out for support on her page, and other platforms, and with the kindness of strangers, managed to raise enough for the pound fees, dog registration, a vet check and vaccinations.

Within 24 hours, Devo had a foster carer and was safe, she said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Pet Pantry takes in donations, and gives out items and food to families in need with pets.

“It just shows how committed our community is to helping animals. That was pretty cool.”

But it’s not just dogs the Pet Pantry helps, she said while rabbits were also included, the main pet families needed help with was cats.

Brougham’s love of animals kick-started the initiative she said, having done “a lot of work with animals over the years, helping rehome animals, doing courses around them”.

“I just love working with animals, their welfare is important to me, that’s why I do what I do.”

And she said challenging times for families during Covid and the price of living had been an incentive to help those in need.

“A lot of people when they’re struggling, they’re not proud of it, it can be quite hard to ask for help.”

Work and Income, while great for supporting families, didn’t make provisions for the furry family members, she said.

“They don’t consider a pet as part of the family, but they’re very much part of the family.”

Getting rid of a pet because finances were tight, wasn’t really an option for many, she said.

Brougham is a full time mum when she’s not helping animals, but she said while Pet Pantry kept her busy, she couldn’t do it without help from knowledgable people around her.

“There’s no way I could do it by myself. It definitely takes a community to make things work.”