Ram-raided fish and chip shop to reopen in Gore

A Gore fish and chip shop will re-open on Wednesday night after it was ram-raided in a late night attack on Sunday.

Owner Michael Vetters was in bed when his friend called to tell him his East Gore Takeaways shop had been ram-raided by a vehicle.

“I got up and got down here pretty quickly,’’ he said.

“It was a bit of a bloody mess, to be honest.’’

A car was driven through the front doors of the business, breaking the exterior wall and door, he said.

There were still tyre marks on the lino in the front part of the shop on Wednesday.

“They had two goes, they went out and came back in again,’’ he said.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff East Gore Takeaways owner Michael Vetters outside his shop, which was ram-raided on Sunday night.

“All they took was some drinks, some Powerade and E2 and some budget soft drinks, god knows why, and they got off with the till, which only had shrapnel in it.’’

There were no cigarettes or vape products in the shop.

“That’s what I don’t get – why would anyone want to rip off a fish and chip shop? It just goes to show that it can happen anywhere and no-one is safe.’’

“People see this happening in Auckland all the time and they don’t expect it here.’’

Supplied East Gore Takeaways owner Michael Vetters said front of the shop was badly damaged on Sunday night.

A neighbour heard the commotion at the shop and called the police, who were there ‘’pretty bloody quick,’’ he said.

“I think it’s part of a Tick-tock challenge on social media, where you ram-raid a shop and then show off about it and what you got. It’s not helped by it being in the media all the time, that just encourages it.

“This is the perfect location here for it because you have State Highway One right there and other streets around that you can take off and get away pretty quickly.’’

Vetters has spent the past three days dealing with his insurance company and getting the business back on its feet, so it could re-open.

“The landlord has been awesome, and we’ve had builders here sorting the place out.

“Hopefully it’ll be quite busy because I’ve lost a couple of days when I couldn’t open, and I have staff to pay. I think it’s going to be quite busy, the amount of support we’ve had has been unbelievable, it’s just been amazing.’’

Police confirmed two people have been arrested in relation to the incident.