Future of 122 reporters hired through Public Interest Journalism Fund unclear

Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi announced the first stage of a two-stage plan to assist the media in April, 2020. (Video first published April 2020).

Media companies have expressed concern about the ability to retain 122 journalists who have been hired with funding from the Government, Broadcasting and Media Minister Willie Jackson says.

The three-year, $55 million Public Interest Journalism Fund, administered independently of the Government through NZ On Air, has supported 122 new journalist roles at media companies across the country since it was set up in mid-2020.

Jackson hasn’t committed to extending the fund, which expires in the middle of next year, saying it was never intended to serve as an ongoing subsidy. It was, he said, designed to provide short-term support for the sector during the Covid disruptions, as the Government moved to support long-term sector sustainability, including merging TVNZ and RNZ into a single entity.

But low pay for journalists and a labour shortage are exacerbating pressures on the sector.

“In my engagement with media companies, I have heard concerns that the end of the PIJF will cause pressure for media companies, particularly around their ability to retain staff,” Jackson said in an emailed statement.

About $44m of the $55m has been allocated so far, with the remainder due to be distributed by June next year. Across four rounds, $21.8m of allocated funding has gone towards new roles, $17.5m has gone towards projects and $4.5m has gone to industry development.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Media and Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson says companies have expressed concern about retaining new staff.

Of 149 approved new journalist roles, 122 have been recruited and contracted, 16 are in the process of being recruited and contracted, while 11 were unable to be recruited for various reasons. In those cases, funding offers were revised, and unspent money was allocated to future rounds.

The majority of roles were for fixed-term one or two year contracts, although actual terms of employment contracts lay between employers and employees.

NZ On Air head of journalism Raewyn Rasch said contingency planning to avoid redundancies was the media sector’s responsibility.

New roles were something the sector “explicitly advocated” to be included in the fund, Rasch said. “We were aware that this could cause challenges over the long term, once the time-bound funding ceased.”

The fund’s guidelines state that efforts should be made by companies to retain roles beyond the fund’s timeframe. New roles should have been used to grow audiences and build sustainability, Rasch said.

Supplied NZ On Air’s head of journalism Raewyn Rasch says it’s up to companies themselves to avoid redundancies.

Over the fund’s duration, new journalist roles had been contracted at staggered times, and would continue to be, so recruitment and contracting would not abruptly end on one particular date.

In “many” instances, due to multi-year funding being available, roles themselves would continue to be funded over the next few years, Rasch said.

An industry advisory panel covering the country’s major media organisations and publishers understood the time-bound nature of the funding from the outset, Rasch said.

It was hoped that a number of regional, Pou Tiaki and Auckland community journalists hired by Stuff with the fund would be absorbed into the wider editorial workforce through growth opportunities or attrition, said Stuff’s head of news Mark Stevens.

While the fund had been beneficial to Stuff and the wider media industry at “a very challenging time”, Stuff would not encourage the fund to be continued in its current form, Stevens said.

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage had developed a strategic framework and supporting work programme for a sustainable media sector for Aotearoa, spokesperson Emily Fabling said.

The ministry was actively considering ways to support the media sector to receive fair recognition for online content on a more secure basis, including drawing on Australian and Canadian experiences.

It was also developing policy, reviewing legislative settings, enhancing the role of NZ On Air, and promoting investment in the sector.

The Commerce Commission recently ruled that the News Publishers’ Association, which represents the country’s major independent publishers including Stuff, could collectively negotiate with internet giants Meta and Google regarding fair payment for journalism hosted on their platforms.