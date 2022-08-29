Death doesn't drive this road anymore - How Huntly's bypass saved dozens of lives

Head-on crashes are now a thing of the past on SH1, Huntly firefighter David Horrox says.

David Horrox and his fellow Huntly firefighters have put up more than 40 white crosses on roadsides around their town to mark fatal crashes they’ve attended over the decades.

But a curious thing has happened in the 900 days since the Huntly section of the Waikato Expressway opened.

They haven’t put up a single one.

The can of white paint remains congealing in a shed and David’s father Alan hasn’t had to hammer two pieces of timber together in the grimly familiar shape for years.

Death has moved on down the road.

David, his brother Bruce, current members of town’s volunteer fire brigade, began putting up crosses after fatal crashes in the mid ‘90s. They picked up the habit out of frustration at lives needlessly lost and after seeing locals near Tauranga do so in an attempt to highlight the dangers and ward off the spectre stalking their byways.

“At some stage we had more than 40 crosses up just in our patch for those who had been killed,” says David, who grew all too familiar with the call to the aftermath of yet another smash on the country’s busiest artery – SH1.

“We made them, my brother was a builder, and my dad was semi-retired so had the time to cut them up, paint them and organise them.”

David and Alan would go to the crash site about a week later and put a cross up.

“It’s sort of a closure for us, and it’s a closure for friends and family if they want to go visit the site.”

But now the bulk of the nation’s traffic winds around their town and the smooth, four lane thoroughfare has all but eliminated crashes.

David says the expressway has been a “godsend”.

“I’ve been in this [fire brigade] 44-years, and I’ve seen just about everything you would never want to see.”

The crashes that stick out for the 61-year-old are multiple fatalities.

“They are quite horrific, and it usually takes quite a while to get the mess cleaned up, then to get it out of your mind.”

A couple of Horrox’s crosses are still there, just past the quarry on the old SH1 heading south. The crashes are still clear in his mind.

He can’t remember the year, but he knows it was a sunny weekend at the start of November, two people on a motorbike were killed when a car went to overtake another and collected them..

Initially, the brigade was called to a motorbike fire not knowing it was an accident.

David’s stare fixes on a point beyond focus and the haze of the years as he recalls the sight of a helmet on the road, and cars at odd angles before coming across the victims.

On the positive side, he reckons those who joined the brigade in the last four to five years have never really come across a fatal accident.

“One day they will, and we will have to take care of them.”

According to Waka Kotahi, there have been 38 crashes on the Huntly section of the expressway, all minor or non-injury, since traffic first started driving on the road on March 9, 2020.

Compare that to seven fatal crashes between January 1, 2015 and March 8, 2020, when SH1 was a two-lane stretch of road with no median barriers, splitting the Waikato town in two.

During that time there were also 20 serious crashes and in total 382 crashes in the six years.

But the road through Huntly still takes a toll. It has seen two fatal and four serious crashes between March 9, 2020 to August 7, 2022.

Expressway, a lifesaver

The 15.2km-long Huntly expressway connects Ngāruawāhia and Ōhinewai, is four-laned, has median and side barriers and a speed limit of 110kph.

It moved SH1 east of the town over lowlands and streams and through the Taupiri Range.

The section cost the taxpayer $348 million dollars, and while it’ll never be known how many lives have and will be saved, it’s certainly also saving money.

The Ministry of Transport in 2020 estimated the average social cost of a fatality at $4.46 million, a serious injury at $467,700, and a minor injury at $25,300.

Huntly volunteer fire chief Craig Bush says they have noticed a huge decrease in crashes they’re attending since the expressway opened.

“With the wire barriers and those safety things, it’s made a huge difference, because you don’t get the head on crashes like you used to any more, you used to get people cross the centreline and hit each other at 120kph head on, and it was just a mess.”

He believes white marker pegs that have been wiped out along the road would previously have been a head-on accident.

While they still attend crashes, it’s more on the secondary arterial roads in rural areas.

“They are normally just single vehicle accidents. It’s not very often we have fatalities these days, in fact we don’t get people as seriously trapped as we used to.

“We still get the odd one or two but nothing at the volumes we used to get 10 years ago.”

Waikato district road policing manager Jeff Penno said the Huntly expressway is a fantastic piece of tarseal which requires little enforcement. He, too, can recall the days of multiple fatalities.

“There were so many needless deaths and injuries on the old Huntly section, but this is a great piece of infrastructure.”

He is mindful years of planning went into it as well as a lot of money, but “it’s great when roads like this occur”.

Waka Kotahi regional manager infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton said the Waikato Expressway gives drivers a safer corridor all the way from Auckland to south of Cambridge.

“The statistics tell that story. Built to the highest safety specifications, it significantly reduces the number of fatal and serious injury crashes.”

Wilton said there were an average of 74 crashes a year on the old SH1 when it ran from Ōhinewai to Taupiri, through Huntly.

On average there are now just 12 crashes a year on the Huntly section of the expressway.

“That’s down to a range of safety measures, the design and camber of the road, but perhaps most critically the entire route is lined with central and side safety barriers, which have a proven record of preventing head-on and run-off-road crashes.”