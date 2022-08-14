Langlands Hotel opening imminent, but chefs still needed

The Invercargill Licensing Trust near completed The Langlands Hotel, on the corner of Dee and Don streets, Invercargill.

The owner of Invercargill’s new hotel is still searching for five more chefs to employ just weeks out from it being fully opened.

The Invercargill Licensing Trust’s Langlands Hotel is in its final stages of construction and is on track for a “soft opening” before the end of August, chief executive Chris Ramsay said.

The soft opening for the seven-storey, 78-room hotel will see three of the five accommodation floors, and two of its five hospitality venues, a bar and cafe, open during the week of August 22-29.

Ramsay said the plan was for the remaining two accommodation floors and the restaurant and two more bars to be opened in the following month.

“The aim is to have everything up and running by the end of September.”

However, more chefs were still needed before that happened.

The trust currently had 13 chefs hired for the hotel’s hospitality venues, but another five were needed, Ramsay said.

Staffing the hotel had been a challenge.

“We have been advertising and have had a recruitment campaign going since pre-Christmas, and we are still short in some areas, kitchen staff in particular.”

The search for skilled chefs was continuing around the country and the shortage may have an impact on the timing of opening some of the hospitality businesses in the hotel, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill Licensing Trust chief executive Chris Ramsay.

This week, closed trial nights were beginning at the hotel.

Invited guests, mainly trust staff and board members, would be asked to stay at the hotel so every element of the operation could be tested ahead of it opening to the public.

Ramsay said it was an exciting time.

“I walked into the hotel last Friday and had, for the first time, that feeling of wow. It’s a daunting but exciting stage we are heading into and I can’t wait for the doors to be opened and for the people of Invercargill to enjoy what’s on offer.”