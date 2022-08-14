Winners of refugee writing competition celebrate 'changing the narrative'

Poet Diana Fusha describes how the refugee experience has shaped her writing.

The winners of the first Refugee Writers’ Collective competition are raising awareness about the diversity of their experiences through literature. Mildred Armah reports.

Naheed Saeid​, was 6 when her family arrived to New Zealand as refugees in 2001.

Her parents were doctors in their home country of Afghanistan, and were facing threats for their progressive views after the Taliban took over.

Saeid, now 27, and a junior doctor at Auckland Hospital, found her passion for reading and writing at an early age.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dr Naheed Saeid has come first place in the first refugee writers collective. She is a former Afghan refugee and a recipient of the Sir Robert Jones scholarship for refugee background women.

“I’ve been a storyteller since I was 9. I was always the child who got the maximum number of books out at the library, and then consumed them all over the weekend.”

Saeid says her short story, ‘Before and After’, which won first place in the Refugee Writers’ Collective competition, is about the juxtaposition between who she felt like inside, and who she had to present to society to assimilate.

“It’s based on some of my memories and the duality of my personality. Sometimes it's really hard to remember who I was in Afghanistan, before I even knew what being a refugee was.”

She says she remembers how simple life was, and how carefree she felt.

“Then I came here and there were all these challenges. It was a culture shock because of the language barrier. I also went through this process where I felt embarrassed of my culture.”

She is now slowly regaining what she felt like she had to hide, through literature, “because I’ve recognised the strength in it”.

“Refugees universally, all have a story to tell. There are so many talented writers, but we need these opportunities where we can tell people where we've come from, and what we've overcome.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Henok Reta Gurmessa, 38, came second place in the first Refugee Writers’ Collective competition.

Henok Reta Gurmessa​ came to New Zealand in 2016, as an investigative journalist sent over by his news organisation, to cover a Fonterra campaign on milk production processing.

The year before in 2015, he had covered elections in Ethiopia.

“That election had a lot of problems and discrepancies. My name was among the journalists who wrote about it, and it suddenly became very dangerous for me, because of my civil election stories.”

He says by the time he came to New Zealand, the political situation in Ethiopia had become volatile, and it was no longer safe for him to go back.

He decided to stay and seek asylum, and then eventually, was granted refugee status.

His story 'The Kettle’ which came second place in the collective’s competition, uses coffee as symbolism to represent the generational differences between people coming to New Zealand as refugees, and their children born here.

“Ethiopians love coffee. It is an integral part of our social life. We interact with friends and neighbours over cups of coffee. It’s when we share secrets, and details about our personal life.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Henok Reta Gurmessa sought to represent generational differences between refugees, and their children, with his short story ‘The Kettle’.

He says children of former refugees have their own outlook on the world.

“They may not like or understand some cultural traditions (like the coffee tradition), because they have a New Zealand identity. They may struggle with that identity, and perceptions of the country they originate from.”

A writer since his youth, Gurmessa says he is currently working on his first English-language novel.

“I expect it might be published at the end of this year. ‘The Kettle’ will be part of it, but it is mostly a historical novel based on Ethiopian history.

“My intention is to break through into the New Zealand or Australian literary world.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Diana Fusha is of refugee background, and submitted a poem to the collective about her mother’s experiences with war.

Diana Fusha​, 22, placed third in the competition for her poem 'Soil of our Souls'.

It is based on accounts from her mother, who came to New Zealand as a refugee in 1999 after fleeing Kosovo to escape ethnic cleansing.

“I wrote the poem in the perspective of my mum, because my parents have told me several heavy stories about the war. I always see the trauma in their eyes.”

She especially remembers a story about how her elder brother, 2 at the time, complained about the sound of bombs. Their parents told him it was just the birds, and the loud noises would pass soon.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Diana Fusha is a student at the University of Auckland studying developmental psychology.

“My poem was about the theme of children being forced into adults realities. The soil is a metaphor which represents my homeland.

“The soil of Kosovo is the heart and home of every Kosovar Albanian, and nobody can take that away from us.”

She says it is important for people to understand the perspective of refugees.

“I’m technically not one because I was born a year after they came here, but I’ve seen their pain. I've heard all their stories, and it's always hit me really hard.

“I always try to spread awareness of what it means to be a refugee. I feel like you can’t really understand it until you hear directly from people who've been through it.”