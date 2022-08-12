Woman accused of alleged murder of Taranaki farmworker in court

Three people – two men and a woman – have been charged with the alleged murder of Jacob Ramsay, 33, after his body was found on a South Taranaki farm on July 31.

A woman charged with the alleged murder of a Taranaki farmworker has appeared in court following her arrest.

On Friday, the 30-year-old appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on charges of murder, kidnapping and burglary.

She was arrested on Thursday, and is the third person to be charged in connection with the death of Jacob Ramsay.

The 33-year-old father’s body was found on an Upper Kina Rd farm in Oaonui, South Taranaki on July 31.

The woman, who was granted interim name suppression, appeared via audio-visual link from New Plymouth police before Judge Gregory Hikaka.

No pleas were entered on her behalf by lawyer Patrick Mooney, and she consented to a remand in custody ahead of a High Court hearing on August 19.

Members of the woman’s family were present in court for the hearing.

On August 3, two men appeared in court after being arrested by police.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder and kidnapping, while an 18-year-old man is facing a murder charge.

Neither entered pleas and both were granted interim name suppression.

The men, who were remanded in custody, are due to appear in the High Court at New Plymouth on August 19.