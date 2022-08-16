Christchurch seeks new brand to boost pride and visitor appeal

ChristchurchNZ has hired firms - including Canadian experts – to investigate how the city wants to see itself and present itself to the world.

In a half-million-dollar project, the economic development agency is creating destination management plans for the city and Banks Peninsula, plus a new “place brand strategy” to attract people and investment, and boost local pride.

The $400,000 management plans are being funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which requires every tourism agency around the country to complete them.

The $100,000 place brand strategy is being done at the request of Christchurch City Council, which owns ChristchurchNZ.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff (File photo)

ChristchurchNZ has hired global consulting firm Resonance, Canada-based advisors in tourism, real estate and economic development, to deliver both projects. The company will work alongside three local businesses – Narrative, Creative Agent and Fabriko.

Resonance has worked on projects for neighbourhoods, resorts, and cities including Los Angeles, Copenhagen, Vancouver and Singapore.

In its request for proposals for companies to work on the project, ChristchurchNZ said the new place brand aimed to “proactively and strategically position Christchurch to improve its reputation, to effectively increase attraction of visitors, businesses, investment [and] migration, as well as increase resident pride”.

An online survey is about to be launched as part of ChristchurchNZ’s community consultation on the project.

“With borders now reopened... this is the moment for communities to reassess their relationship with their place and how they want visitors to experience it.”

ChristchurchNZ chief executive Alison Adams said the management plans were a move away from simply marketing the city, to thinking about managing the destination so that both visitors and locals are happy.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Alison Adams of ChristchurchNZ says the destination management plans aim to make sure visitors and local are happy.

A spokesperson stressed the new place brand would not be a tourist brand.

“Relaunching Christchurch is about all our residents, including mana whenua and businesses, as well as visitors, and it’s about the future aspirations for the city,” he said.

“It will provide clarity and guide the work we do around who we want to be as a destination, who we want to attract and what we want to offer.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff ChristchurchNZ said the new place brand aimed to “proactively and strategically position Christchurch to improve its reputation”. (File photo)

ChristchurchNZ is promising “engagement” with iwi, residents and businesses “to validate and confirm the communities’ views”.

The final plans will be delivered by mid-2023.

“That will be followed by a marketing campaign to introduce a new place brand for Christchurch.”

In 2018 ChristchurchNZ came up with the City of Exploration-brand for Christchurch, along with the Explore the Opportunity-campaign, which included videos encouraging people to enjoy what the region offered.

The spokesperson said it was too soon to say whether that branding would eventually be replaced as part of the new strategy.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says the target market for New Zealand is high-quality visitors who will spend a bit more and stay a bit longer.

Individual attractions and festivals have also been rebranded in the five years ChristchurchNZ has been in existence.

After creating the Bloom title in-house in 2019 to market the city’s spring events including Cup and Show week, ChristchurchNZ this year has instead come up with On Show to promote the anniversary festival period.

ChristchurchNZ’s acting general manager of destination and attraction, Tracey Wilson, said On Show would be launched on September 1 as “an updated approach” to promotion of Christchurch as a spring destination.