Motupōhue Trust preps for monster planting week

The Bluff Motupōhue Environment Trust is aiming to plant 10,000 trees in one day on September 10 for Conservation Week. Pictured, left to right, trust members Trent Robertson, Estelle Pērā-Leask, Te Awini Foggo and Leah Smith, at one of the cleared areas to be replanted.

The Bluff Hill Motupōhue Trust is asking for the community to get behind them as they aim to have one of the biggest Conservation Week projects in New Zealand.

Trust chairwoman Estelle Pērā-Leask said it had received a substantial donation of 50,000 trees from Project Crimson, an organisation, which champions the re-planting of native species.

It plans to plant 20,000 of them on New Zealand’s Conservation Week, which this year is running from September 5 to September 11.

It wants to plant 10,000 of those on a single day – Saturday, September 10.

READ MORE:

* Predator Free Southland secures funding for new co-ordinator

* 'Targeted attack' on Bluff Hill's predator traps

* Motutapu Island gets restoration funds from Dole's new sponsorship



The council had been clearing a 20-metre buffer of gorse between Bluff Hill and the township, which would create a nature corridor for plantings and bring native birds to the town's perimeter, she said.

“So it’s restoration and beautification.”

The gorse on the cleared land was at least 30 years old, she said, which indicated the area would not have recovered naturally without clearing.

The plants would be eco-sourced from the hill, meaning all seeds had been harvested from Bluff Hill, and would include species such kōhūhū, tarata, Southern rātā, tōtara and native fuschia, she said.

About 10,000 of the plants would be provided by iwi-led nursery Te Tapu o Tāne.

Trust hill operations lead Trent Robertson said one person could usually plant about 50 trees in a day “if you know what you’re doing”.

“So we’ll be needing a lot of volunteers,” he laughed.

Pērā-Leask estimated the cost of the planting would come in at about $2 a plant, given rabbit sleeve protectors and bamboo sticks were required for each plant.

The week would therefore be a $40,000 project for the trust.

She encouraged prospective volunteers to get in contact with the Trust to find out how they can contribute to the project.