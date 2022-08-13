Navy and police continue search for missing teenager in Lake Rotorua

The search for a missing teenage kayaker in Lake Rotorua will resume with the navy and police dive squad working on the lake.

The police search and rescue team will continue a land search.

The 18-year-old man was last seen around 2.30pm Wednesday, wearing dark clothing, he is described as Māori, about 188cm tall, with a slim build, and was wearing dark clothing when he went for a kayak on the eastern side of the lake.

Police have recovered his orange and blue kayak and are urgently asking for any sightings of the man potentially seen exiting the lake, or in the water, from 2.30pm onward.

Family have put a post on Facebook, asking people to keep an eye out for him.

On Friday the Navy used a towed side-scan sonar, but also have a multi-beam echo sounder and autonomous underwater vehicle, to search the deeper areas of the lake.

Anyone with information should call 111 and quote event number P051519937.