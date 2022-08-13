Kiwi student survives 12m fall in US national park

Kiwi student Anna Parsons is passionate about the outdoors, her sister Jessica Ennor says, and often went climbing with friends in and around Dunedin.

University of Otago student Anna Parsons has broken “nearly every bone in her body” after she slipped during a mountain climb, falling some 12 metres.

Her sister Jessica Ennor says it’s “nothing short of a miracle” that the 21-year-old didn’t sustain head injuries and remained conscious throughout the harrowing ordeal.

But the outdoor adventure enthusiast has lost a foot and faces a long, expensive road to recovery before she can return to New Zealand from the United States.

Parsons hit multiple ledges as she fell from Yosemite National Park’s Snake Dike, breaking her neck, spine, pelvis, ribs, and feet and puncturing her lungs along the way.

She was climbing with a friend who had to hike to find reception before calling emergency services.

It took between an hour and a half and two hours to get her airlifted off the mountain, Ennor said.

Because the accident happened so far from a hospital, first responders first took her to a national park base to stabilise her – “which helped save her legs” – before taking her to hospital in California.

Her left foot could not be repaired and had to be amputated.

Give A Little Anna Parsons is recovering in hospital in the United States after breaking "almost every bone in her body" in a rock climbing accident.

Ennor said her mum and dad “jumped on a plane straight away” when they learned of the accident, and have been with Parsons in hospital.

She was finding the pain hard, she said, and was struggling to move, eat, sleep and even breathe.

“Amazingly she can talk to us though, and I can’t believe how positive she is through this – but that is Anna. She is such a beautiful, positive and happy girl,” Ennor said.

Originally from Invercargill, Parsons had been studying marine ecology at the University of Otago and was due to start an exchange programme at the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre in Canada.

Give a Little Anna Parsons’ sister Jessica Ennor says its hard not being able to be with her sister after her rock climbing accident.

She had flown overseas a little earlier than her start date, so she could fit in some climbing in the United States.

Parsons will need surgeries, rehabilitation and prosthetics and her American hospital bills are growing.

The family has set up a Givealittle page that has already raised more than $90,000 in eight days and Ennor said her little sister was overwhelmed by the love, messages and support she had received since her fall.

She and her brother were finding it difficult to see their “ray of sunshine all broken,” she said.

“Each day as bought on new challenges and things to stress about, but we are so grateful she is alive.”