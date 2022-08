St John sent four ambulances to the Auckland motorway crash on Sunday morning. (File photo)

Four people were hurt in a crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway early on Sunday morning.

The one-car crash occurred about 12.15am on Sunday, at Northcote Point near the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

St John sent four ambulances to the incident, treating four patients and taking each to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police also attended the crash at 5.50am and the motorway is now clear.