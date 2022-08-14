Police still looking for driver who seriously injured woman crossing road in hit-and-run

Police are searching for information on a white van after a hit-and-run incident in Christchurch.

Police have yet to find the driver of a van who fled the scene after hitting a woman crossing the road in Christchurch, seriously injuring her.

The woman, in her 50s, was knocked to the ground and bleeding from the head after being hit on Marshland Rd, at the intersection with Voss St, about 8.20pm on Friday.

The driver of the white van did not stop to check on the woman and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

Police said on Sunday they were still looking for the driver of the van.

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle – which now has a missing left wing mirror after it fell off at the scene, should call police on 105 and quote file number 220813/5063.