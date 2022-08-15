Two charged after person seriously injured in Lower Hutt stabbing

Two people have been charged after a person was seriously injured during an alleged stabbing in Lower Hutt. (File photo).

A person was left seriously injured after a stabbing in Lower Hutt, last weekend.

Police were notified of an assault on Shearer Cres in Naenae, about 7pm on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

The victim was taken to Wellington Hospital via ambulance in serious condition.

Two people were arrested and were due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Monday, both charged with wounding with intent to grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place.