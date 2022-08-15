'Rural roads need to be respected', police say following fatal crash

The fatal crash happened near the intersection of Tram Rd and North Eyre Rd.

Police are reminding drivers to take care on rural roads following a fatal crash in North Canterbury.

Emergency were called to the crash in West Eyreton, near the intersection of Tram and North Eyre roads, about 8am on Sunday.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said a Waimakariri man in his 40s died in the crash. Speed was suspected to be a factor, he said.

“Rural roads need to be respected even if you travel them often,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Transport 225 people have died on New Zealand roads this year. At the same time last year the road toll was 203.