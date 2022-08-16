Man who died in Thames house fire was 'pillar of community'

The charred remains of a workshop/residents on SH26 in Hikutaia, south of Thames.

A man who died in a house fire near Thames overnight has been described as a good sort who would do anything to help neighbours.

Police and firefighters were called to a property on Paeroa-Kopu Rd, in Hikutaia about 12.30am on Tuesday.

One person was found dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

A Hikutaia resident said a neighbour had tried to pull the man out of the wreckage, but it was too late.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Police and emergency service were investigating the scene on Tuesday morning.

The woman, who didn't want to be named, was woken to a loud bang in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"I first thought it was a shooting, because there was lots of banging, but when I looked out the window the sky was glowing red.

"I went out the back door and there were just flames over the tops of the neighbours’ roofs.

"It was absolutely huge."

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The man who died did a lot for the community.

By the time she got outside to notify police about the fire another neighbour was already on the scene.

"He had called it in after trying to pull the man out.

"But it was too late the man was already dead."

Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the building was alight when they arrived.

Eleven fire trucks attended the incident.

The woman said it took fire crews over six hours to extinguish the blaze.

She had no idea how the fire might have started.

The death will be referred to the coroner, and inquiries will be made into the circumstances of the fire.

Living behind in the rundown workshop on SH26, the man - believed to be in his late 60s - was a bit of a tinkerer.

She said as far as she knew the man lived alone, but helped out a lot in the community.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The man lived inside a workshop and was often seen working on cars and machinery.

"He did a lot of work at the community hall next door, organising swap meets.

"He was just a generally nice guy who where he could help he would."

She said he pottered around with cars and was a "jack of all trades".

He was also regularly seen mowing the lawns on the side of the highway "because he didn't like the drain looking overgrown."

"We are a pretty tight-knit community, we weren't close mates, but he will be missed.