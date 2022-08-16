Former mental health carer jailed for historical sex abuse of boy

The mother of a victim molested as a young boy told the New Plymouth District Court how badly the abuse had affected the family. (File Photo)

A mother has told a Taranaki court that the day she found out her son had been molested by a former boarder was the second worst of her life, “only trumped by the death of my daughter”.

The woman’s emotion about the harm Clifford Wiremu Nathan caused to her family almost overwhelmed her as she read out her victim impact statement in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday.

Nathan, 60, previously pleaded guilty to four representative charges, including unlawful sexual connection with a male under 12 and performing an indecent act.

The offending spanned a 13-month period between November 2002 and December 2003, while Nathan, then 40, lived with the woman and her young family in Wellington as a boarder.

At the time the victim was molested, abuse which took place about twice a week, the boy was aged 8.

Patryk Sobczak/Unsplash The victim of historical sex offending says his childhood was ruined by Clifford Nathan, who was jailed for the abuse. (FIle image only)

Nathan had met the victim’s mother when they studied nursing together, and she was still haunted by the abuse and having to watch the torment her son had suffered.

He had struggled with his mental health and been suicidal in the past, she said.

“He doesn’t want children because of monsters like you.”

She believed Nathan’s offending was “grooming 101” as he bought her son gifts and offered to babysit for her, so she could have time out.

The woman said alarm bells started to go off when Nathan once insisted her son stay with him as she got ready to go out.

While her son denied anything had happened then, he later told her he didn’t say anything as he didn’t want to disrupt her studies, she said.

Crown prosecutor Jacob Bourke said the offending was premeditated, and the victim was young and vulnerable. He said the repeated nature of the abuse was also an aggravating factor.

Defence lawyer Kylie Pascoe said the harm to the victim and his family was accepted.

“It is clear and profound and cannot be undermined.”

She pointed to Nathan’s own upbringing, which was “devoid” of care and attention, and that he had struggled with his sexual identity, turning to drugs and alcohol to cope.

123rf Clifford Nathan has been jailed for four years and six months for his sexual abuse of a young boy in the early 2000s. (File photo)

Pascoe said Nathan’s remorse was genuine and that he had not re-offended in 20 years.

Judge Gregory Hikaka highlighted Nathan’s cultural report which referenced past sexual abuse, his exclusion from church because of his sexuality, and being the victim of a gunpoint rape during his 20s when he was a sex worker.

While he accepted Nathan was remorseful for what happened, pointing out how the defendant had cried when the victim’s mother read her statement, there had been an element of grooming involved.

“You preyed on this child in some respects, over time, to satisfy your own leanings in that regard.”

The judge said Nathan had lost his employment as a mental health carer as a result of the charges.

Nathan was given credit for his early guilty pleas, remorse and background factors, before a jail term of four years and six months was imposed.

As a result of his jail sentence, Nathan will be automatically added to the child sex offender’s register.