Concern stop banks could collapse in high flood event

The flooding in Wyndham, Southland, taken at noon on February 5, 2020. The stop banks held firm back then but Environment Southland has concerns about some of its stop banks and says residents may have to be evacuated at lower flooding levels than before in the future. (file photo)

Some stop banks in Southland have vulnerable areas and are at risk of collapsing in a high flood event, but it’ll be six months before the full extent of what is wrong with them is known.

Environment Southland put out a release last week saying further investigation work would need to be done, but its chairman Nicol Horrell, at the request of Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks, attended a Gore council meeting on Tuesday to provide more information

Presently the complexity of the issues weren’t known, but a preliminary report from engineers had given some “reasonably disturbing information’’ that there were vulnerable spots that in a high flood event could collapse, Horrell said.

“It [river level] may not have to be as high as it’s been in the past. You could have a very sudden collapse of a bank which could have catastrophic effects, and when human life is mentioned, obviously as a council we have to take that seriously,’’ he said.

Geotechnical and 2D hydraulic modelling needed to be completed urgently, but the first priority was the safety of people in the communities in eastern Southland and preparing them for evacuations.

The regional council, which maintains more than 100km of stop banks on the Mataura River may ask for the Gore District Council’s help to attract funding.

However, it will be six months before the full extent of the problem is known.

In the meantime, Emergency Management Southland will monitor flood events on a case-by-case basis, and Gore, Wyndham and Mataura communities along the river ‘’need to get used to being evacuated at a much lower level.’’

Gore District mayor Tracy Hicks said it was going to take a lot of time and a lot of money to fix, and he questioned where funding would come from.

Horrell said the regional council might need Gore’s assistance to go to Wellington to ask the Government for more money.

“If Southland can speak with one voice we’ll have a better chance of getting some traction in Wellington,’’ he said.

At the meeting, councillor John Gardyne warned EMS that an early warning system on the Waikaka Stream, which gave Gore two to three hours warning of a flood, had been removed, and it was crucial that it was replaced.

ES integrated catchment manager Paul Hulse said he was not aware of the issue, but he would look into it. Modelling showed there was about 12 hours warning of a flood from when waters rose in the headwaters.

Cr Nick Grant questioned whether the regional council had a river stability and flood management plan, and said gravel management in the river was the best tool available.

Horrell said it might not be the silver bullet to fix the problem but it might be one of them, but it might be time to look at diverting and storing water further up the catchment.

The council had previously looked at speeding water up so it would drain, but it might be time to slow it down, he said.