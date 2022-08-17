Election hoarding vandals pick particular victims

Palmerston North’s Labour candidates for the city council have had their signs vandalised, and they think they are close to identifying the culprit.

Electorate committee chairman Mark Andrew said the attacks, which had intensified since 2020 elections, were clearly targeted at Labour, including repeat attacks, and were costing thousands of dollars in damage and volunteer time to replace.

Candidate and sitting councillor Lorna Johnson said it felt personal.

She said some 22 signs had been attacked at seven different sites around the city.

Johnson said vandalism was not new, but the co-ordinated attacks this year were at a different level.

“If people don’t agree with you, that’s absolutely fine.

“But why target a particular person or party? If you don’t like it, just don’t vote for it.”

Johnson said the defacing of signs was yet another kind of abuse that would make other people hesitate to put themselves forward for election to public roles.

SUPPLIED Labour's election signs have been targeted by a spray painter.

It was also likely to make homeowners less willing to allow their fences to be used for signs, as several had been damaged or spayed in the attacks.

Fellow candidate William Wood, whose signs alongside some tagged ones were left untouched, posted on social media that he thought the destruction was disgusting.

“If you are doing this because you think it somehow supports me I want to be very clear. Don't.

“If you destroy people's signs I do not want your support, I do not want your vote.”

SUPPLIED A Labour election sign has been defaced, while the sign next to it has been left untouched.

Labour’s other candidate Zulfiqar Butt said he had been inundated with messages from people who had noticed his signs were damaged, and he wanted them to know he was well aware of the problem.

The Labour candidates had lodged a complaint with police.

Johnson said she had also informed police that a local dairy had caught someone spray-painting signs on CCTV footage.

All a police spokeswoman was prepared to confirm was that a complaint about intentional damage of election hoardings had been received and was being reviewed.