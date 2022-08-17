Man pleads guilty to distributing nude photo of woman

A man who distributed a nude photo of a woman he had been in a relationship with has pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal harassment in the Gore District Court.

Zak Jamie Simonsen 28, a builder, of Gore, appeared in the Gore District Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal harassment on April 6, wilful damage on March 17, and two charges of failing to assist a person exercising a search power when requested to do so on April 12.

The summary of facts says Simonsen had been in a five-year relationship with the victim.

Judge Tony Couch told the court that on March 8 2022, Simonsen went to the victims' address and put a note in her letterbox accusing her of having an affair.

On March 15, he put a printed photograph of the victim exposing her breasts in her letterbox, with a note ending with the statement “message me and we can keep this between us”.

A week later he put the same photograph in the victim’s ex-husband’s letterbox.

On April 6, he was seen putting the same photograph on the victim’s vehicle, which was parked near her workplace. The victim’s Tinder profile was also placed on the windscreen.

On April 12, police executed a search warrant at Simonsen’s address, where they seized a laptop and a cellphone. Simonsen refused to provide the passwords for both devices.

When spoken to by police, he said the victim was making it all up.

On March 17, Simonsen was driving when he saw the victim’s daughter driving past. He conducted a U-turn, picked up two stones and threw them at the girl’s vehicle, which caused minor damage.

The judge said the offending was premeditated, and had caused anxiety for the victim. He said it would be a good case for restorative justice, so the victim could tell Simonsen to his face what she thinks of his behaviour, and he could give her an apology.

Simonsen’s lawyer, Scott Williamson, said he had accepted the relationship was now over.

Simonsen also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of driving with an excess breath alcohol level of 668mcg on June 8.

He will be sentenced on October 28.