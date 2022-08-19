Weather, poor equipment and lack of experience caused tramper's death, coroner finds

Angelus Hut, in the Nelson Lakes National Park, seen here in winter conditions.

A woman whose teenaged son tried to save her as they struggled to reach an alpine hut in the failing light succumbed to hypothermia, a coroner has found.

A coroner’s report, released on Wednesday, made a number of recommendations following the death of 55-year-old Tracey Alison Smith in the Nelson Lakes National Park on 1 June 2019.

Smith and her son travelled to Saint Arnaud from their Tākaka home on May 31, 2019, intending to hike to Angelus Hut. Located in the Travers Range, the hut sits at an altitude of 1650 metres.

The pair had completed several multi-day hikes, but were not accustomed to tramping in deep snow.

READ MORE:

* Trampers caught short in icy conditions on Mount Robert rescued by helicopter

* Inquiry following second tramping fatality in Nelson Lakes

* Tramper who died at Nelson Lakes named



After discussing the forecast (85kmh winds and -16 degrees Celsius temperatures) with a Saint Arnaud local, Smith decided to aim for the lower altitude Bushline Hut instead.

However, at the start of the track, Smith met a group heading to Angelus Hut and decided to join them.

Smith and her son left the car park at 9.45am and reached Speargrass Hut at 1pm. Thirty minutes later, they continued, with six hikers they’d met earlier. Although they carried plenty of food, in their haste to continue they did not eat much.

While conditions were initially good, the track became steep, with thigh-high snow that forced the pair to crawl on their hands and knees at points.

The other hikers soon left them behind, arriving at the hut at 6.15pm.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff The route to Angelus Hut is hazardous, with changeable terrain and unpredictable weather.

Smith had leg cramps, and was falling over repeatedly. Her son tried to pull her along with a tramping pole, clearing snow ahead of her.

As it darkened, the pair donned head torches, which were blown off by the wind. Smith was tired, hungry and thirsty. Their water bottles had frozen, and she tried to eat snow to quench her thirst.

Near the top of the ridge, Smith’s son, realising his mother had hypothermia, tried to help her. He tried to warm her, and wanted to feed her scroggin, but was limited by his own fatigue and burgeoning hypothermia.

Alone, he attempted to reach the hut, losing his way on the painstakingly slow journey and doubling back to his mother, who was by then not moving. Following the lights, he reached Angelus Hut at 11.15pm, where he told the people there that his mother had died.

The hut warden said she could not radio out as the DOC radio in St Arnaud was not staffed until 9am. Checking the hut handbook, she understood, incorrectly, that she could not use the radio to call 111.

The warden advised others in the hut to activate their beacon. However, believing Smith had died, the group decided to wait until the next day, to avoid putting search and rescue staff at risk.

At 8.45am the warden radioed for help. An hour and a half later, a helicopter crew found Smith 10 metres from her pack, and a medic confirmed she was dead. Later, a pathologist concluded Smith had died from hypothermia.

Coroner Meenal Duggal reported that following Smith’s death, DOC altered signage and website information to reflect route hazards, and began a review of warden emergency procedures and training.

The Mountain Safety Council (MSC), long aware of the dangers of the track, said Smith’s decision to proceed to Angelus Hut, “likely influenced by others going and failing to turn back once it was clear that she was struggling”, contributed to her death.

Weather, track conditions, waist-high snow and visibility were also factors, as was Smith’s decision to not stop long enough to eat properly and assess progress, MSC’s report found.

Smith was ill-equipped for the tramp, with no PLB or emergency shelter. She wore microfleece gloves, a light hat, and cotton and thermal layers but no insulating layer, despite having a down jacket and ski gloves in her pack.

Once wet, the cotton layers would have leached heat from the body, the report said.

The MSC recommended hikers heading to the area carried a PLB and emergency shelter, consider their fitness and experience, anticipate change of terrain and weather and wear appropriate clothing.

The MSC levelled no criticism at the hikers at Angelus Hut who decided not to activate their beacon, the report said.

“These concerns were genuine and motivated by a laudable desire not to risk other lives. No personal criticism can be made of decisions that were made in tragic and highly stressful circumstances.”

The coroner extended his condolences to Smith’s family.

“In particular, I acknowledge her son who acted bravely to assist her in tragic and extremely distressing circumstances.”