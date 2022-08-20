'More or less' deported – health system delays sink PhD candidate's visa application

Hanneloor Heynderickx was given less than a month to leave New Zealand after her visa application was declined.

A Belgian woman faces being “more or less kicked out” of New Zealand after a failed visa application process beset by delays and lost documents.

PhD candidate Hanneloor Heynderickx​, 31, needed a medical assessment as part of her application, but a Dunedin medical centre couldn’t keep up with Immigration NZ’s (INZ) deadlines, resulting in it being rejected. INZ has admitted it “could have done more” to resolve issues with the application.

Heynderickx she doesn’t blame the medical centre. She blames New Zealand’s health system.

“You could see it every time you go in,” she said. “They’re swamped. Their workload is insane.”

She booked an assessment in February, more than a month before the visa expired, but the earliest appointment at her medical centre was in late May.

Heynderickx said she kept Immigration NZ informed and thought they were understanding of the situation, particularly considering the skyrocketing Covid-19 case numbers at the time.

“They [INZ] asked if I could do the medical sooner, but that wasn’t up to me, I was given the earliest appointment they had.”

When one test returned abnormal results, INZ ordered a follow-up.

The new test was due within two weeks. Heynderickx re-tested during an appointment at the medical centre six days later, and said she was assured by the doctor she had nothing left to do.

The deadline came and went. Then an immigration officer told her the results hadn’t arrived.

“Shocked,” Heynderickx immediately called the medical centre, and was told her doctor was on leave.

Heynderickx asked for her documents, so she could forward them to immigration directly, but was told over the phone they couldn’t be found.

“I asked if I could get another doctor, but [the centre receptionist] said ‘we’re swamped, there is no other doctor [available]’.”

On July 28 the centre found the documents and promised to upload them as soon as possible, but by August 1 they still weren’t there. The same day, Heynderickx received a letter of rejection from immigration.

“I told them, ‘It was your health system that couldn’t keep up with your deadlines.’”

In an email, seen by Stuff, an immigration officer told Heynderickx, “We are unable to provide unlimited deadlines.”

“I explained the situation,” Heynderickx said, “I thought they understood, then they just did this... no phone call.”

She was sent a link to an online complaint form, but on the same webpage, users are told they can’t complain about visa decisions.

In a statement, an INZ spokesperson said: “We could have done more in this instance resolving the issues... we will be contacting Ms Heynderickx to discuss her situation.”

The medical centre told Stuff it followed all immigration guidelines, but refused to answer other questions.

Heynderickx didn’t want them named, believing it wasn’t their fault they were overworked. National party health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti​ didn’t agree.

He said if the centre agreed to take on the assessment they should have followed through.

Only four centres in Dunedin were accredited to perform visa medical assessments, limiting options, he said.

“The responsibility is on the client, but also on the medical centre to make their best efforts to meet those time frames.

“My colleagues tell me they’re working late into the night, adding two to three hours of compliance on top of regular days. It all starts to tire... increases the chance of slippage.”

Heynderickx will depart for Belgium on Monday. If she stayed a day longer, she would be in New Zealand unlawfully. She is leaving behind multiple university jobs, an unfinished lease on a house, and a partner who is a skilled worker and may need to consider leaving the country to join her.

“I feel sour, which I hate because I’ve loved it here,” she said, “I don’t know what I’ll do next.”