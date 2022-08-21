Complaints 'ignored' as rubbish spills from home onto Auckland street for years

A house in Henderson has rubbish spilling out onto the footpath.

Rubbish spilling out of a West Auckland property onto the footpath has attracted rats and made living nearby awful, a neighbour says.

The Kāinga Ora property in Henderson has been surrounded by rubbish since 2019.

Despite multiple complaints to Kāinga Ora and Auckland Council, the problem remains.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named due to security fears, said there was lots of noise at the house, along with piles of rubbish that had attracted vermin.

READ MORE:

* Problem Kāinga Ora tenants are 'invincible', says worried mum

* Pensioner describes nightmare living on same street as gang associate

* 'It's just not a safe feeling place to be any more': Families leave Hastings street after multiple complaints over Kāinga Ora property



“There’s only one person living there so I don’t know where all the rubbish comes from but it’s awful.

“Myself and a number of neighbours have complained to council and Kāinga Ora in the last couple of years but nothing has happened.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Recycling or rubbish - what goes in which bins in Greater Christchurch? And what happens to those plastic lids that seem to be recyclable? (Video first published November 2020)

The neighbour said some rubbish had been moved out in the past, but more kept being brought in to replace it.

Throughout the garden, rubbish including old machines, fridges, sheets of corrugated iron and dirty planks of wood could be seen spilling out onto the driveway and footpath.

“It’s a health and safety hazard at this point and it’s impacting the community environment and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

The neighbour said they had lived on the street for more than a decade but were considering whether they should move if the problem didn’t get better.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Old tyres, furniture and construction materials could be seen in the garden.

“If it stays like this much longer I’ll probably need to find somewhere else to live, but I know it’ll affect the property price since the rubbish is so close.”

Grant Schmidt, Auckland Council’s team leader of compliance, said as a result of the ongoing dumping and rubbish accumulation at the property, the council’s compliance team was working with Kāinga Ora to resolve the issues.

“We will continue to work with Kāinga Ora as they support their tenant in managing the issue,” Schmidt said.

Taina Jones, Kāinga Ora’s regional director for north and west, said the agency was aware of the “difficult situation” and agreed it was unacceptable.

“We are sorry for the impact this is having on residents and the time it is taking to resolve,” Jones said.