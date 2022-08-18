Human Rights Commission announces service to hear conversion therapy complaints

In February, it was made a criminal offence to perform conversion practices in Aotearoa. (File photo)

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) have announced a new service to hear complaints about conversion therapy.

Conversion practices support services manager Andre Afamasaga said the service was a formal way to address the deep harm experienced by the rainbow community in Aotearoa under the guise of conversion practices.

“It provides a pathway to acknowledge the experiences of survivors and an opportunity to gain some closure. It will help many to begin healing from their experiences.”

The commission was offering a free, confidential and impartial dispute resolution process for survivors of conversion practices.

Afamasaga said sometimes people didn’t realise they’d been subjected to conversion practices until after the fact.

“The service will help people understand what conversion practice is and the support that’s available.

“It could also connect them to police, with their consent, if the situation met the threshold of a criminal offence.”

In February, legislation was passed to make it a criminal offence to perform conversion practices in Aotearoa.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announced the Government's intentions to criminalise conversion therapy, in an effort to ban the practice, at a press conference held in Auckland on Friday, July 30.

Conversion practices are any activity that seeks to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

These practices have no therapeutic value or basis in medicine. There’s no evidence a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity can be changed.

If a complaint wasn’t resolved during the dispute resolution process, Afamasaga said people could go to the Human Rights review tribunal and apply for free legal representation from the office of human rights proceedings.

“This is a significant milestone, it will help victims of conversion practices gain access to justice.”

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt applauded the movement of groups and people who campaigned tirelessly to put an end to conversion practices.

Hunt said he welcomed the government funding for the establishment of the service and the feedback from survivors that underlined the need for continued funding.

“This includes focused funding for psychosocial support – currently, survivors of conversion practices are left with the burden of paying for these services themselves.

“Together, we’re moving closer to an Aotearoa where conversion practices no longer happen, and rainbow community members are safe to be who they are, without stigma or anyone trying to change or suppress them.”

Supplied Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said the commission played an important role in preventing conversion therapy.

Hunt said the commission also had an important role to play in education and prevention of conversion practices over the next year.

Afamasaga said they wished to build relationships and understand how to support education for religious, cultural and family communities.

“The aim is to help people to fully understand the harm caused by conversion practices and how they can support its elimination.

“Our goal is to help community spaces become safer for members who also identify as rainbow, takatāpui or LGBTQIA+. The Commission welcomes contact from any groups that would like to join us on the journey to this future.”

Anyone who may have experienced conversion practices, or has questions about the conversion practices legislation, is encouraged to contact the commission on 0800 496 877 or to email infoline@hrc.co.nz.