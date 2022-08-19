'Gucci' pastor Peter Emadi joins up with troubled developer in subdivision

Christchurch’s apostle of fire Peter Emadi has joined up with a controversial developer in a 14-lot Halswell subdivision that is supposed to house the apostle’s new church building.

Light of all Nation’s pastor Peter Emadi, who calls himself the apostle of fire and claims God speaks through him, owns the 1.4ha property in Quaifes Rd, Halswell through his company Peter Emadi Ministries. The land is not listed as a church asset on the Light of all Nation’s charitable trust records.

In July, the Christchurch City Council issued a resource consent for a 14-lot subdivision for the property but no land use or building consents have yet been granted.

Emadi’s company bought the Halswell land from John Fernando, (aka Lakshan Fernando) a Christchurch developer linked to at least three distressed companies and a troubled housing development in Linwood. The church says Fernando will project manage the development which includes plans for a large church and car park.

Fernando continues to live on the property and bases another of his companies, High-Rise NZ, there.

He is connected with developers Ivan Presquito and Vincent Ho who first came to attention in 2016 with plans to build Cathedral Towers, a $60 million, 50-apartment complex in Cathedral Square.

Supplied Peter Emadi oversees a growing church called Light of all Nations.

Fernando is involved in a number of troubled enterprises. Hispec Homes, of which he is a major shareholder, was put under a business debt hibernation notice arrangement, a government initiative to help companies affected by Covid-19, in March 2021. The notice has now lapsed.

Many of Hispec’s builds have been delayed and at least one customer has terminated their agreement with the company. Another customer has been through mediation.

Fernando said Hispec was one of many building companies experiencing problems. Instead of putting the company into liquidation he had chosen to stay and “try to rectify issues including seeking large sums of money we are owed by past clients”.

“Do you have any clue how difficult it is to survive liquidation. When we do get out of this rut with or without your help I will give you that story,” he said.

Another of Fernando’s companies, Garden DIY (previously Rev Developments), was put into liquidation by the High Court on April 22, 2022, on the application of a creditor owed $33,000. The company had not been operating for two years. Fernando was a director between January 2016 and November 2019 and owned 100 of the company’s 3000 shares.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Sarah Stringer’s family and friends attend the Light of all Nations church.

A company called All Global Development owned 1800 shares in Garden DIY and Fernando owned half the shares in All Global Development until January 2018.

Garden DIY was a major shareholder in Three Trees Ltd which went into voluntary liquidation in February 2020 with a $1.2 million GST debt to Inland Revenue and $110,000 of debts to unsecured creditors after a failed 31-apartment development in Linwood

Fernando sold the Quaifes Rd property to Emadi’s company (Peter Emadi Ministries) in 2019 for $1.5m making a profit of $380,000. He bought the property in 2018 for $1.12m. Land records show the property was transferred first to All Global Development and then to Fernando on the same day.

Fernando said he sold the property to Emadi’s company for its “existing registered valuation” but did not answer a question about why the property was transferred to All Global on the same day it was transferred to him.

He also did not answer a question about whether he paid rent to Peter Emadi Ministries for living in a house and using an office at the Quaifes Rd property. A Maserati parked at the property was “clapped out”, he said.

He was not a member of Light of all Nations church but was a Christian, Fernando said.

The Light of all Nations Christchurch branch is based at 20 Tankerville Rd, Hoon Hay, but must move out by the end of the year making a new home urgent. The church has irritated neighbours for years with its loud services.

Stuff Maserati-driving John Fernando, pictured in 2016, has a chequered business history in Christchurch.

Emadi said some church members had been helped by Fernando with financial advice “towards ownership of their own homes through his banking and mortgage broker knowledge”.

“I do not wish to disclose any further information regarding Light of All Nations Ministries, Peter Emadi Ministries or my personal life, as I feel I was misrespresented (sic) and my explinations (sic) to previous questions were not sincerely reflected in the article published last week,” he said.

The article said Emadi lived an expensive lifestyle while his parishioners, mostly from lower socio-economic groups, were expected to tithe and provide cash gifts which were not transparently recorded in accounts.

Since the article Stuff has heard from several other former members of the church disillusioned with Emadi’s grandiose behaviour, lifestyle and lack of transparency. They all spoke on the condition of anonymity.

One woman said she left the church in 2020 after she and others in the leadership group were shut out of discussions about the new church and land. They had asked questions but Emadi had refused to share information and worked only with John Fernando, she said.

Supplied Peter Emadi oversees a growing church called Light of all Nations. He plans to build a church designed by one of his church members on land he owns in Halswell.

Emadi had become more money orientated as the church grew, the woman, who was a member of the church from its outset 10 years ago, said.

“He would prophesise over people and say that God had shown him the person had to buy him things or pay money in return for his blessing. He started saying people had to sow money to get blessings.”

People were afraid to leave the church because Emadi told them they would die if they left, she claimed. Emadi denies this.

Stuff John Fernando's company High Rise NZ has its office at his rented home at Quaifes Rd, Halswell.

Another longtime member said he had been close to Emadi and had contributed over $70,000 to the church in his eight years.

The new church had been talked about for years but nothing eventuated and Emadi did not like questions.

“The vision was changing families, changing generations but it was different in reality. It was always give money but no-one progresses except the man himself. It’s all about him. There was no transparency, no clarity where the money went.

“With this church it was just about nobody needs to know about any financials. You have to believe God and give. You are made to feel guilty about not giving so you continue to give.”

A woman said her family joined the church in 2020 when he told them “black magic was trying to destroy our family”.

“Peter Emadi said you must come to church and pray and give money, basically anything that is a note ($5 and up)...I found it extremely odd that when this pastor walks into the church, everyone gets on to their knees and bows for this man as if it’s a cult and this man also has security guarding him like some sort of celebrity.

“[He] wears Gucci shoes and big gold and diamond rings, ripped jeans, informal wear a lot of the times and it makes you wonder. What kind of pastor does that?“

Supplied/Stuff Peter Emadi claims to use the power of Jesus to perform miracles.

“I can’t believe the amount of people that literally fall to the ground when he puts his hand on their head. It’s like watching people have seizures. They fall to the ground and start screaming and crying and shaking and then after a couple minutes or so, they’re completely fine again. This church is more like a cult and I feel horrible that my family is still attached to this man.”

She said her family had given Emadi about $5000 cash over two years and also transferred money from their bank accounts.

“We don’t know what happens to the money but I feel as though it just funds his lavish lifestyle.”