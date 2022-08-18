Volunteers rescue dogs from shelter next door to huge Christchurch car fire

Assistant area commander Dave Berry says up to 60 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze on Wednesday evening. About 10 fire trucks remained at the scene on Thursday.

Volunteers and residents have pulled together to rescue eight dogs from a shelter next door to a huge fire at a scrap metal yard in Christchurch.

The blaze broke out at an industrial site in the suburb of Woolston on Wednesday night and engulfed hundreds of scrapped cars, piled up to 15 metres high. Ten nearby residents were evacuated from their homes.

Abbey van der Plas/Supplied The scrap yard fire, seen from the Bull Breed Rescue shelter on Wednesday night.

Abbey van der Plas, owner-operator of Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue, adjacent to the yard, said locals contacted her soon after the fire started. She saw on the shelter’s surveillance cameras that the dogs were distressed.

“It was more the commotion that was harmful. The explosions one after another all night long, the sirens and the lights, that was going to traumatise the dogs. [The dogs] were going off, that’s for sure.

“I knew how big this pile of cars was and that this was going to get bigger and bigger.”

van der Plas called the Christchurch City Council dog rescue team and met them at the shelter soon after. Together, along with some helpful residents, they shifted eight dogs to the council’s shelter.

“You could feel the heat of the fire sitting in the dog run,” van der Plas said. “Thankfully there was no damage, but there was ash all over their rugs and in their water bowls.”

Abbey van der Plas/Supplied One of the eight dogs transferred to the city council’s shelter overnight on Wednesday.

The dog shelter has been on the site for seven years. van der Plas said the car pile had grown significantly in the last 18 months. Before that, the Port Hills were visible from the shelter.

“Now there is just a big hill of car bodies.

”I know what’s in a scrap heap yard, so I knew there was going to be a big explosion all night long. It was definitely the right decision to get the dogs out of there.

“We had so many people in touch offering to take a dog in for the night and that was just so heartwarming.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Abbey van der Plas with an American Staffordshire mix called Oreo, one of the dogs rescued on Wednesday night.

The fire was still burning on Thursday morning but had been “significantly reduced”. Cordons remained in place and residents remained out of their homes.

Fire assistant area commander Mike Bowden said “many hundreds of car bodies” burned, and one derelict building was “engulfed” in flames.