Charity Services opens inquiry after damning Arise Church allegations

Arise Church senior pastor John Cameron resigned amid a deluge of allegations about misconduct at the church.

Charities Services has launched an inquiry into Arise Church after a damning external review found “egregious and systemic” failures by its leadership, with hundreds of current and former members alleging “cult-like behaviour”, racism, sexual assault, abuse and conversion therapy.

Previously, Charities Services, which is part of the Department of Internal Affairs, had asked the church to confirm the steps it had taken to address concerns about the treatment of interns and volunteers, and governance matters, after several months of investigation by journalist David Farrier.

This action included commissioning the independent review, Internal Affairs general manager Charities Services Natasha Wright said.

The 34-page report laid bare the experiences of hundreds of people involved with the Pentecostal church, which received nearly $15m in donations last year, concluding it was “undeniable” there had been “significant hurts” caused to people involved with Arise and “egregious and systemic failures” in governance over many years.

Wright said on Thursday “in light of recent developments” an inquiry had been opened, but could not comment further as the matter was now “subject to our regulatory processes”.

In general, charities are independent, self-governing entities responsible for determining how they fulfil their charitable purposes and meet their obligations.

Maarten Holl/Stuff More than 300 current members took part in the external review about Arise Church.

When a charity isn’t meeting its obligations, engages in serious wrongdoing or no longer qualifies as a charity, Charities Services can intervene and de-register.

The Arise review, by consultancy firm Pathfinding, was leaked on Tuesday night by Farrier on his Webworm platform.

At the time, a non-publication order was in place, which had been sought by church leaders John and Gillian Cameron last month, through the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

However, following the publication being leaked by Farrier and other media, the ERA rescinded the order on Wednesday.

Among the 92 recommendations was that all board members resign and announce their dates of exit by the end of last month.

“Notwithstanding the new appointments, the board as an entity has lost its moral mandate to govern Arise,” it said.

“We believe it to be unacceptable that the board were unaware of key issues within Arise, and did not initiate the necessary mechanisms to ensure they could exercise their governance responsibilities.”

In total, 545 people completed submissions for the review, including 325 current members, sharing experiences of racist behaviour, homophobia and conversion therapy, ongoing targeted sexual harassment, sexual assault, abuse unsafe working conditions and more.

The church is avoiding answering questions and publishing the review on its website, despite previously claiming they would as soon as a non-publication order was lifted.

Supplied Arise Church conference at TSB Arena, Wellington. The church gathered nearly $15m in donations last year.

It released a statement on Wednesday, saying the report had been “illegally obtained”, but it was “committed to safely sharing the stories of those who participated in the Pathfinding independent feedback channel, with a commitment to listen, learn and change”.

The statement also said while the review was an important channel to gather stories and experiences from people, it was not an investigative process, with no testing or verification of what was heard.

“Because this approach does not result in substantiated findings, the board sought further advice from experts in the field of HR, governance and finance,” the church said.

Supplied Pastor Brent Cameron resigned from his position with the Arise Church.

The report concluded harmful practices had continued up until present day and “a very significant number” of people had experiences that caused pain and hurt.

When troubling behaviour was experienced by members, they felt unable to speak up, due to pressure to say yes and please senior leaders amid an “honour culture” that had a strong focus on leadership rather than Jesus, the report said.

“Countless stories” of exhaustion, burnout, and mental and physical breakdowns by students of the church’s Ministry School were reported. Meanwhile, some in the “training centre” for the church reported living in impoverished conditions.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Senior Pastor John Cameron and his wife Gillian attempted to stop the external review about Arise Church being made public.

Reviewers heard reports of people at the church who were part of the LGBTQI+ community being subjected to conversion therapy and denied opportunities to serve because of their “sin”.

Reports of sexual harassment, assault and rape were made – some from outside the church space – but others at the hands of other Arise members of staff.

The reviewers also heard of senior leaders and a former board member getting naked in front of a staff member and “ongoing targeted sexual harassment”.

“We heard that there was a lack of action from the board in preventing subsequent incidents,” the report said.

Submitters recounted stories of racist remarks, including from the stage during Sunday church services, and some staff being told to focus on “white kids”. Māori felt they were unable to succeed within the church and felt the efforts to engage with Māori were tokenistic and Pākehā-led.

Some submitters felt “disillusioned and deeply disappointed” by the way their monetary donations had been used and “great discomfort” from past and present members about “extravagant spending by senior leadership”.

The report recommended a full independent review of the church’s finances, including how donations “tagged” for certain purposes are used in reality and a review of policies around expenditure limits for senior leadership. It also recommended disallowing tithing by children.

Following the first investigation from Farrier in April, involving cult-like behaviour and widespread bad treatment of interns, church leaders John, Gillian and Brent Cameron resigned.

Since then, the church said it commissioned the Pathfinding review and other reports from Duncan Cotterill, Parry Fields Lawyers, and BDO Accounting, which are yet to be complete.