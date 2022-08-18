Search called off for missing Canterbury woman last seen more than two weeks ago

Police appealed to the public to help find 80-year-old Gaynor Fleet, who was last seen on August 3 in Methven.

Police have called off the search for a missing Canterbury woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Gaynor Fleet, 80, was last seen about 10.50am on August 3 in Lochhead Cres, Methven, driving a sky blue coloured Suzuki SX4.

Fleet’s car was found on August 5 near a beach in Ashburton thanks to information from the public.

Constable Emma Milburn said search teams had worked tirelessly to find Fleet.

“Sadly we have now completed searches of all reasonably possible areas where Gaynor could be, without locating her,” Milburn said.

Fleet’s family were “understandably very distressed” that she had not yet been found, but were grateful for the support they’d recieved since she went missing, she said.

While the search had been suspended, a missing person’s investigation would continue.

Supplied Gaynor Fleet’s car was found on August 5 near a beach in Ashburton.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Gaynor, or who thinks they may have information that might help us establish what has happened to her,” Milburn said.

Fleet is about 170cm tall, of slim build and wearing a blue crew neck jersey, grey pants and possibly blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, referencing file number 220804/3609.