The 1974 Datsun full of gunpowder and a panelbeater's close shave

Panelbeater Mark Connor was working on this 1974 Datsun on Tuesday night when his cutting wheel nicked a round of live ammunition from a 12-gauge shotgun.

Mark Connor​ won’t forget the night he dodged a bullet, or four.

The Wellington panelbeater was pushing his cutting wheel through an old trim panel on a 1974 Datsun Coup this week when he nicked something hard.

Four unexploded 12-gauge shotgun cartridges were stacked in an internal compartment near the left rear wheel, which, until he cut it open, was sealed off from the rest of the car.

As shotgun cartridges are full of gunpowder and pellets, “if you detonate one of these, it’s enough to take your face off – let alone four”, Connor said.

If one had gone off, it would have set the others off, likely causing a firebomb and “we wouldn’t be talking”.

“Lady luck was shining on me that night.”

He believed the cutting wheel saved his bacon, in his words, as he was using it slowly with a shallow cutting blade.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mark Connor in front of the 1974 Datsun he’s restoring for a client.

How the cartridges got there is a mystery.

Connor is doing the restoration for a client who, to his knowledge, had no idea the cartridges were there.

“First of all we thought it had just been misplaced by the owner but the big compartment is sealed off and it’s a bit like they’ve been positioned there for some reason.”

Judging by the look of them, Connor thought the cartridges had been there between 10 and 20 years.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Connor estimates the four 12-guage cartridges have been in the vehicle for up to 20 years.

His best guess was they belonged to a duck shooter.

“I don’t think it’s been used for crime.”

Connor has been in the panelbeating industry 40 years and while he found the odd .22 bullet someone had dropped a seat, bags of marijuana and “heaps of drugs”, this was the first time he had come across live cartridges.

He’d since looked at the rest of the car quite stringently and joked to the owner’s agent: “I want some danger money.”