Wellington roads to be blocked off ahead of Brian Tamaki-led protest

Brian Tamaki’s Freedom & Rights Coalition will hold an anti-Government demonstration at Parliament on Tuesday.

Police will close off streets around the Parliamentary precinct from early on Sunday, in anticipation of a Tuesday protest led by Brian Tamaki’s Freedom & Rights Coalition.

Road closures will be in place at the Parliament end of Lambton Quay, lower Molesworth St and Kate Sheppard Pl.

Parliament grounds will remain open for the demonstration, but Parliament’s forecourt would be closed to the public, Speaker Trevor Mallard said in an email to parliamentary staff.

The Freedom & Rights Coalition (FARC) is planning a three-day country-wide convoy, which will meet in Wellington for the anti-Government demonstration.

In the weeks following the violent end of the 23-day parliamentary occupation in March, fences remained around some entry points to the grounds, and a group protesting was denied access to the forecourt to deliver a petition.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said in statement police acknowledged the right to peaceful protest, but action would be taken against unlawful behaviour.

“We note that other similar protests, particularly in Auckland, while disruptive to traffic for a short time, protesters did disperse at the conclusion, with the road quickly returned to normal traffic flows. Our expectation of these protesters is that their protest will remain lawful at all times.”

Mallard said in statement protests were vital for democracy and, as such, were welcome on Parliament Grounds.

Some restrictions were placed on their use for the “safety and security of the public and the protection of property”, he said.

This included restrictions on camping, cars and use of sound equipment, and warnings not to interfere with staff, the public or damage the grounds.

Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero​ said its security team would liaise with police where necessary and additional measures would be put in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said the council was working with police, Metlink and other stakeholders ahead of Tuesday’s event, as well as keeping residents and businesses informed of any potential disruption.

LAWRENCE SMITH The 23-day occupation at Parliament earlier this year closed several key streets in central Wellington, causing disruption for many businesses, schools and university departments.

Mayor Andy Foster hoped the group would carry out their protest and then leave. “The key thing is we don’t want any repetition of last time.

“Everyone is well prepared for any eventualities. We are wanting and expecting the day to go peacefully and for the protesters to head back home.”

Foster said he was aware of at least one counter-protest planned on the day.

The Pipitea campus of Te Herenga Waka/Victoria University of Wellington will remain open.

Wellington School of Business and Government Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Mark Hickford​ said the university was aware of the protest and was liaising with police.

“Staff and students have been informed so that they can decide whether to work and study remotely if they prefer,” he said.

STUFF Protesters and police clash early on day 23 of the Parliament occupation. (Video first published March 2022).

The recent event comes amid several others lead by FARC around the country recently, including a 100-person anti-government protest, which marched along a section of State Highway 1 in Auckland, between Mt Eden and Newmarket, closing the route to traffic.

Brian and Hannah Tamaki, leaders of Destiny Church, were fined $250 for walking on a motorway.

A spokesperson for The Treasury said staff were advised of the need to exercise awareness, particularly when entering and exiting government sites on the day of the protest and take precautions for their personal safety, including removing their ID/access cards when they leave the building and not engaging with protesters.

Ministry of Education leader (Hautū) corporate Zoe Griffiths said staff had been told to avoid the area of the protest and reschedule any external meetings planned in the vicinity or hold them remotely.