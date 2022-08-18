Paddleboard safety warning after rise in accidents overseas, fatal incident in NZ

More Kiwis are taking up paddleboarding, research has found. (File image)

Maritime authorities are pleading with Kiwis to be safe when out paddleboarding, following an increase in accidents overseas.

New Zealand Stand Up Paddling (NZSUP) safety officer Bill Dawes said he was worried the same could happen in this country, if safety concerns were not addressed.

Dawes’ calls comes after the release of a coroner’s report into the death of novice paddleboarder and full time swimming teacher and lifesaver Joanne Dening, 35.

She drowned in 2019, at Wenderholm Regional Park, north Auckland, after her leg rope became entangled around a buoy when she fell from her board.

In her report, Coroner Katherine Greig ruled Dening’s death was a result of several factors, including the conditions, her use of the wrong safety leash, and that she didn’t have a personal flotation device.

Dawes said Dening’s death was a tragic reminder that what looked like a safe and relatively easy pastime could quickly become dangerous if people didn’t have the right knowledge and equipment for the conditions.

"All the team at NZSUP were shocked and horrified at the news of the fatality,” he said.

"Not just because it's such an awful tragedy, but also because it brings home the reality that we have a genuine problem here.”

Research from Maritime NZ and Ipsos New Zealand showed more than 2.1 million Kiwis undertook some form of recreational boating in the three months to June 2022.

It found that 56% of the population over the age of 18 was engaging in water activities – up from 50% at the same point last year, and 42% in 2017.

Paddleboarding was found to be one of the most popular activities, behind kayaks and powerboats.

"The market has changed dramatically over the last five to six years due to an influx of cheap boards available from high street stores and online," Dawes said.

In the Northern Hemisphere, participation numbers had gone through the roof over the last few summers, he said.

“And it is entirely probable New Zealand is going to see the same here this summer.”

The increase in paddleboard activity has led to an increase in incidents and rescues.

A teenager also died paddeboarding in New Zealand, in Whangamatā Harbour in 2015, when she was dragged under a boat by the current and her leg rope became entangled in the boat’s keel.

Dawes said education was the key, and accepted the Coroner’s recommendation in her report on Dening’s death which included the use of appropriate equipment for the conditions, such as quick-release waist leashes in moving water.

The report also recommended novice paddleboarders should start in sheltered waters and familiarise themselves with hazards before setting out, and the wearing of personal floatation devices, where appropriate.

"Don't assume that, because you're experienced in other water activities, you'll automatically know what's best for SUP.

"If you are starting out as a newcomer to the sport we recommend getting a lesson if at all possible."

People can visit Safer Boating NZ and NZSUP websites for more safety information.