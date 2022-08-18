Bright and caring, Erica Hume wanted to live, not die

A picture of Erica Hume was sitting in the courtroom next to mother Carey and father Owen.

Erica Hume was a quiet, compliant patient, and her mother Carey Hume believes that was why Palmerston North Hospital’s mental health ward staff thought she could wait for care.

“Well she waited and waited and waited and no one came.”

Left alone in a room at the end of a corridor, the 21-year-old woman took the actions that led to her death five days later, in May 2014.

“Erica did not intend to die, and she should not have been left in a position where that was possible in Ward 21.”

READ MORE:

* Mental health ward delays causing harm, say advocates

* New mental health ward plans in Palmerston North provide bittersweet progress for families

* Still hard for family one year after Erica Hume's death in Palmerston North Hospital



Hume read an emotional statement at the end of a nearly-three-week coroner’s court hearing into her daughter’s death in Palmerston North on Thursday.

She said after many days of legalese, she wanted to return the focus to the young woman her family and friends knew and loved.

She was intelligent, witty, caring, ambitious and had big dreams. She was bright, articulate, engaged and engaging.

She was a student, who handed in a Massey assignment the day before she agreed to be admitted to the ward where she had previously felt safe.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Owen and Carey Hume talk in June 2019 about their five-year fight for improvements in mental health care since the death of their daughter Erica in 2014. Plans for a new mental health unit were announced in November 2019.

She was working on another assignment during the less than 24 hours she was on the ward.

But it was as if she didn’t count, and was invisible.

“The plain truth was Erica’s death was avoidable. She just needed someone to pay attention to her that day.”

The Humes had to wait eight years for the inquest.

It was frustrating for them that after so much time, many witnesses said they could not recall, or could not remember, details about the ward and Erica’s time there.

There was CCTV footage of the women’s wing corridor leading up to and following the serious event in her room, but footage from other cameras was lost.

She said it was not lost on the family that the footage showed staff activity in the corridor leading up to her event, and after she was discovered unconscious, suddenly 28 staff appeared.

“Imagine the difference it would have made if just one of those people had been available that morning, come down and spent the time with Erica.”

Supplied Erica Hume on her 21st birthday.

Hume said the people who were then MidCentral District Health Board staff were the only ones who knew she was on the ward. None of her family or friends knew, so could not reach out to her, and she could not reach them as she did not have her phone.

That isolation meant staff had an even higher duty of care to keep her safe.

Hume said it was devastating to find out, the day Erica died, that she had discovered since her admission that her friend, 30-year-old Shaun Gray, had died in the ward just three weeks before.

Hume said it was hard to convey the feeling of absolute horror she felt about that revelation, and understanding how it would have affected Erica.

Coroner Matthew Bates also presided over the Gray inquest hearing.

Janine Rankin/Stuff Carey and Owen Hume were unable to attend the first day of the third week of inquest into their daughter Erica's death after producing weak positive results for Covid-19.

Hume said the board seemed focused on damage control, not on learning and preventing repeat tragedies.

The mistakes needed to be owned, not just apologised for.

“We have lost Erica forever. We do not want one more family to lose their loved one.”

Another frustration was that three key witnesses who the Humes believed held answers about what happened – two doctors and a nurse – had not been heard.

The coroner was expecting statements would be filed on their behalf, and other parties would be able to put supplementary questions after the hearing.

His decision is reserved.

Where to get help: