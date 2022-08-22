Estate agents sacked for racist social media posts stand for Auckland local board

Paul Davie is standing in the local body elections for the Whau Local Board. (File photo)

A husband and wife who were cut from a real estate company they worked for over racist social media comments are standing in the local body elections.

Paul and Kathryn Davie were real estate agents for Ray White in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay but had their contracts terminated after making derogatory posts on Facebook about Muslims and Africans in 2019.

The couple are candidates for the Whau Local Board, which covers New Lynn, Green Bay, Kelston, Rosebank, Avondale, New Windsor and Blockhouse Bay.

Paul Davie has a political background and ran unsuccessfully for the Conservative Party in the 2017 General Election. He stood in the New Lynn electorate.

According to Paul Davie’s LinkedIn, he is the party leader of Voice of the People, which said on its website the mission was to reverse the imbalance of power in New Zealand.

“Our mission is to focus New Zealand legislation on family values, unity and equality.”

Stuff Kathryn Davie was a member of the Avondale Community Board, before the creation of the supercity. (File photo)

Some of their policies included withdrawing New Zealand from the United Nations, opposing euthanasia and not speaking about gender diversity or LGBTQIA+ issues at school.

On social media the couple had recently shared the phrase “all lives matter” over an image of a poppy, while in a comment Paul Davie said a particular ethic group “wanted us to think they are hard done by”.

There were also images of the couple protesting outside TVNZ in 2020, holding signs which said “TV Jacinda” and “left wing muppets”.

Kathryn Davie had previously been an elected member of the Avondale Community Board until 2009.

Paul Davie declined to comment and said he would not talk to anyone from Stuff or the New Zealand Herald.