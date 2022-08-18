Stirring send off for architectural giant Sir Miles Warren

Christ's College students perform a haka as the funeral procession for Sir Miles Warren leaves the school.

Christ’s College students and staff provided a stirring send off for renowned architect and college “old boy” Sir Miles Warren following a funeral service at the Christchurch school’s chapel on Thursday.

Warren was one of New Zealand’s most influential architects, designing a series of striking and innovative buildings over many decades from the 1950s, including the Christchurch Town Hall.

He died on August 9, aged 93.

Warren was born in Christchurch in 1929 and started working at the office of architect Cecil Wood when he was 16, according to a biography issued by the New Zealand Institute of Architects.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Celebrated architect Sir Miles Warren is farewelled by the students of Christ’s College in Christchurch after his memorial service in the school chapel.

He established his own practice in 1953 and went on to design a series of high profile buildings in the city, creating a form of brutalist architecture that became known as the “Christchurch School”.

Major projects in Christchurch included College House, Harewood Crematorium, the practice office in Cambridge Tce, Canterbury Students Union, and the Christchurch Town Hall.

He retired from the practice in 1995 but remained an active advocate for architecture.