A crash in Halcombe was reported just after 4.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Halcombe Rd in Manawatū, near Feilding.

The serious crash unit had been advised, a police media spokesperson said.

Two fire trucks were alerted to the crash about 4.34pm.

The road was closed and diversions were in place between Halcombe and Mingaroa Road.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.