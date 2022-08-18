Stressful night for top of south residents as widespread slips threaten properties

Coster St resident Chris Scott, and contractor Murray Dowie check the conditions of slips at the back of properties in the Enner Glynn.

It will be a nervous night for many Nelsonians as several slips block roads and threaten properties and heavy rain continues to fall.

One home on Coster St, Enner Glynn, was partially submerged by a slip on Thursday that left a gaping hole in the hillside above. A tree landed on the side of the property.

Austen Ward Heights resident Blair McKenzie and his neighbour lost the bottom corners of the section in the Coster St slips, which started in the paddock beside them.

“We walked round our section at about 4pm and and we thought everything was all good. An hour later it just took off.

“Right where we had been walking was just gone, and it went through the house below.

“It’s packed up all around the backside of it and broken through the kitchen window and gone into the house.”

McKenzie said he was “gutted” and “shocked”.

1 NEWS People living in Coster St, Stoke, watched on as a torrent of debris came down their street.

“We’ve lost fences and a couple of tons of fill - it’s disappeared down the hill.”

He was told that if the slip neared their retaining walls the family would need to evacuate.

An atmospheric river of rain hit the top of the south on Wednesday forcing the evacuation of hundreds of homes overnight on Wednesday.

Slips have been reported around the region closing roads in Nelson and Golden Bay.

Further homes were evacuated through-out Nelson on Thursday as landslides threatened homes.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF This home in Enner Glynn has been badly damaged.

James Whittington lives at the end of the Coster St driveway and watched repeated slips there pool just metres from his home.

The first slip came down at around 11am, but witnesses said there had been “two or three” further slips since the first deluge.

On Thursday afternoon Whittington was watching the drama unfold. While other residents were evacuating, Whittington was staying put to clear drains where possible.

He said he saw reeds from the paddock on the hill that “just floated down” the driveway with the mud and were sitting upright.

“It looked like part of a swamp that had been there for years. It was really bizarre.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Coster St resident Chris Scott, contemplates what to do as more mud and water slip down the street in the Enner Glynn.

Asked if he was worried about his property, Whittington said he would “worry about it after it happens”.

“A lot of people are worse off. These guys can’t get their cars out, there are little children, there’s been pets coming down, someone brought down a parrot,” he said of the people evacuating.

“Some people say 2011 was bad - but not like this.”

Whittington estimated 10 to 15 trucks came and left with debris and dirt.

A 30 to 40 year old wattle tree is felled. It was about to come down with the slip on Coster Street and go through the house.

Mark and Claire Broad live up the hill from the slip and said properties in the area were being evacuated.

“It was a bit of a shock really. You don’t really expect that in your backyard.”

A 30-year-old wattle tree that threatened properties on Coster St was felled and taken down the hill. Arborist Patrick Hill said the tree was “about to come down with the slip and go through the house.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF A letterbox on Moana Ave is surrounded by a landslip.

Moana Ave has also been the site of a large slip.

For resident Jeremy Matthews it felt like groundhog day – Matthews saw two big slips in 2011 in the same location.

“It has all the hallmarks of becoming as bad. We saw the slips coming down, we saw the trees going with them, looking up the hill, this slip up here has already got bigger in the last half hour,” he said on Thursday afternoon.

During the last flood, there was a “river of mud coming down thigh deep” that approached the property.

“Once it gets down into this hollow it’s going to fill up like a bowl of minestrone. The geo-tech guys say that would push the whole lot down.

“We’re nervous as hell because once that mud gets into here … it became very, very close last time, it was literally minutes away and the diggers turned up in the middle of the night about three o’clock in the morning.”

Sarah Cooney lives above the slip on Coster St and said the contractors had been working very hard to clear the mud.

“It’s quite a shock to see how much comes down. They’ve taken so much away and there’s still so much here.”