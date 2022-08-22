Stadium Southland back at 'full throttle' for record six-month period

ILT Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt says the venue has gone from struggling to host any events during the height of Covid-19 to their busiest six months since opening in 2000.

The dark clouds have lifted at Invercargill’s Stadium Southland with the venue now in the midst of its busiest six-month period since it opened in 2000.

The stadium board and management struggled to stack everything up financially during the height of the pandemic as revenue dried up on the back of Covid-19 restrictions, which meant a lot of events were cancelled or postponed.

General manager Nigel Skelt confirmed there were some dark private moments. It included pondering if the day might be near when they would have to close the stadium doors because of the decimated income streams.

“It became wave after wave, and we couldn’t halt the negativity, we just couldn’t halt anything. We tried each and every way to create space to have an event, and we got pushed back.”

The stadium board worked hard to ensure all staff was retained, although there was a period of reduced hours to help financially.

“We were busy painting, repainting and then painting again,” Skelt said.

“We got all of our maintenance done which is great. Our internal team did all of the maintenance so that was a cost-saving and everyone kept their job.”

The good news was that the stadium was back operating at “110 miles an hour” as it tackles its busiest six-month period on record.

When the venue first opened 22 years ago the strategic plan was to host one event per month, 12 events per year. They were now on track to hold 84 events this year, Skelt said.

The biggest event of the lot, Polyfest, started on Monday with Skelt expecting between 20,000 and 30,000 people through the stadium during the five-days.

Soon after Polyfest finishes, the stadium will host a Wiggles concert on August 29, amongst a variety of other events.

“We are back to the pre-Covid days with a massive boom and bang, to be honest.”

One thing that has emerged from the Covid-19 period was a bigger push from stadium staff to create their own events, on top of the other events that might come in.

It has included launching unique events such as “sip and sing” and “sip and paint”.

The stadium events team has also introduced Clubbercise, which is a dance class held in the dark with glow sticks and integrated fitness.

“We’ve got to keep being innovative all of the time. With us creating our own individual events, on top of what’s coming in, we are at full throttle,” Skelt said.

Other events coming up at the venue include; CONZTRUCT, a travelling trade show for industry professionals (September 7), Rocking with the Stars (September 10), National Aerobics Championships (September 17 and 18), Blindspott (October 20) and Magic Men Australia (November 17 and 18).