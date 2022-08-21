Woman to appeal jail term for burning down partner's house in fit of drunken jealousy

Tania Cresswell’s was jailed for the January 2021 arson of her partner’s Waitara home, but she immediately appealed her sentence. (File Photo)

Drunk, angry and motivated by jealousy, a Taranaki woman set fire to her partner’s $165,000 newly renovated home, leaving him with nothing, and her with a jail sentence.

On Friday, Tania Cresswell was sentenced to three years and six months jail, and ordered to pay $150,000 in reparation for the January 15, 2021 arson of her then-partner’s East Beach home in Waitara.

However, she is currently out on bail, pending the outcome of an appeal which was filed immediately after Judge Gregory Hikaka handed down her sentence in the New Plymouth District Court.

Cresswell previously pleaded guilty to arson, and was found guilty of assault with a weapon, after a judge-alone trial in July.

The court heard how a drunk Cresswell accused the victim of cheating on her, before she hit him around the head with a piece of wood.

She then set fire to the house, starting with the curtains in one of the rooms. The house was destroyed, and ultimately bulldozed from the beach front site.

The victim had tried to put the fire out, which left him with a burn injury to his right arm that required a skin graft.

In his statement to the court, the victim said he had lost everything in the fire and that the defendant, with whom he had an on and off relationship for eight years, had ruined his life.

The court heard how the victim had spent about three years renovating the property, which was on Māori-owned land.

The upgrade included a new roof, kitchen, bathroom, along with carpeting. The dwelling had also been repiled, rewired and replumbed and decked out with full insulation.

To finance the work, the victim had taken out loans, and a real estate appraisal, based on sales of properties in the area, valued the property between $145,000 and $165,000.

Defence lawyer Andrew Laurenson said Cresswell was drunk at the time of the offending, and angry, as she believed she had been lied to about her partner’s fidelity.

“She lost her temper and set things alight.”

123rf Alcohol was a factor in Tania Cresswell’s offending. (File Photo)

Laurenson said Cresswell, who was supported in court by her whānau, was described as a reliable hard worker and that people had been “shocked and amazed” when they heard she had set the fire.

Crown prosecutor Laura Blencowe said jealousy and alcohol use were factors in the offending, which also had an element of “cruelty”.

Cresswell had taunted the victim about the blaze, Blencowe said, “to the effect of ‘ha ha ha, your house is on fire’,” comments which were recorded on the 111 call played at the trial.

Judge Hikaka said he agreed the offending involved an element of retribution and had caused harm to the victim.

The fire also presented as a risk to others, including police who responded to the 111 call, he said.

After imposing the jail term, the judge also set reparation at $150,000, but advised this could be reviewed at a later date.

Cresswell told the court she could pay $100 per week towards the victim’s loss. At that rate, it would take more than 28 years to pay it back, and by then the defendant would be aged 85.

After Laurenson advised of his intention to appeal the sentence, Judge Hikaka granted bail for Cresswell on the basis she would continue to work and make reparation payments in the interim.