30,000 warning letters sent to Auckland drivers caught in low emissions zone

The 'essential vehicle area' on Auckland's Queen St is open to utes.

More than 30,000 warning letters have been sent to drivers caught in a restricted zone as the deadline looms for fines to be issued.

One block of Auckland’s Queen St was turned into an Essential Vehicle Area seven weeks ago.

That means most vehicles are banned, bar goods and passenger vehicles, in a bid to lower emissions and make the area better for walkers and cyclists.

Since then, more than 30,000 warning letters have been sent to drivers who either didn’t see or ignored the signage.

There were 10,000 repeat offenders and one who had been warned 10 times.

However, the signs and road markings put up by Auckland Transport have been criticised as inadequate.

The agency will put more up before starting to issue $150 fines.

The “grace” period, during which warnings are being issued, has been extended by three weeks due to the level of breaches and letters to be sent out.

Number plate recognition cameras monitor the stretch between Wellesley St and the Town Hall.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The message is slow getting through as motorists drive through Queen St’s Essential Vehicle Area (file photo)

Any vehicle not registered in the allowed categories gets pinged.

There were 9000 breaches in the first week, 9227 in the second, 5471 in the third and 10,302 in the fourth. Auckland Transport is a week behind processing breaches.

Waitematā Local Board member Graeme Gunthorp, the board’s transport portfolio lead, said he had seen outlines of a third batch of signage to be added.

However, it was unclear whether that would be sufficient to deter those not allowed.

Todd Niall/Stuff Signage is not deterring motorists from entering a limited stretch of Auckland's Queen Street by late August (file photo)

“The current signage, while legal, is overly detailed.”

Auckland Transport said it had already improved the signage once and it was looking at adding more signs, both on Queen St and for traffic turning in from Victoria St.

Stuff has visited the low emissions zone several times since it opened.

While non-complying vehicles seemed fewer, many drivers appeared unaware they had to turn off Queen St before entering the zone.

Auckland Council has said the essential vehicle area “will substantially reduce congestion, air and noise pollution, making it safer for pedestrians and micromobility users”.

However, one quirk of the vehicle registration system means most utes are classified as “goods vehicles” and will be allowed to drive through, even though many are used privately.

The area is open to a long list of other vehicle types, regardless of whether they have business in the area: Buses, bikes, mopeds, motorbikes, emergency vehicles and those registered as vans or trucks.

Auckland Transport now plans to start issuing fines from September 5.