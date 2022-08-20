'As rough as it gets': Drug boss's decrepit house sold at auction

No home styling was done before this Sockburn property went on the market.

The real estate agent did not mince words: “This property is about as rough as it gets.”

Unlike many houses presented to the market, the three-bedroom home in the Christchurch suburb of Sockburn was not elegantly styled for the real estate photos.

The yard was strewn with car tyres, steel drums, broken gates, bedding, scraps of carpet underlay and the burned remains from what appears to have been a garage fire.

Out front sat the twisted remains of a vinyl swimming pool. It did not look inviting.

The finishing touch was strips of tape criss-crossing the entrance bearing the words: “Danger Keep Out.”

The house was recently seized by the Crown under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 from owner Fei He, a local dairy proprietor, who was jailed in 2019 after she admitted running a $4 million drug network selling synthetic cannabis.

The Crown then put the modest three-bedroom brick and tile house up for sale.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The pool in the front yard had seen better days.

“I have to say, the property was in the worst state of disrepair of anything I’ve sold in 16 years of real estate,” Harcourts agent Foss Shanahan said.

Shanahan’s auction advertisement gave prospective buyers ample warning: “What do I say here – to be honest I'm struggling for words!”

It continued: “I certainly won't be going on about how beautiful it is or the indoor/outdoor flow ... The reality is this property is about as rough as it gets.”

Admittedly, the property has redevelopment potential.

It is also handily located near a main road, bus route, shops, schools and Riccarton Racecourse.

Its council rating valuation, set in 2019, is $450,000.

At auction last week, the seized home attracted nine bidders.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Tyres, drums, and broken gates litter the yard of the Sockburn house.

A property developer made the top bid, paying $465,000 when the hammer fell.

Shanahan said the sale would be a relief for the neighbourhood.

“The neighbours have probably been wondering for a while what was happening.”

Also seized by the Crown in the He case were properties in Ilam and Sydenham, worth $700,000 and $410,000 respectively, and a Mini Cooper car which has been sold for $18,000.