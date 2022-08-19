Jetboaters astound onlookers by racing up flooded Nelson river

The jet boat races up the Maitai River in Nelson, heading past Riverside Pool in the CBD.

Two intrepid boaties have been let off with a stern warning after they drove their jet boat almost two kilometres up a flooded Nelson river.

The jet boat was photographed racing up the Maitai River just before 4pm on Friday.

The river had burst its banks and flooded surrounding homes on Wednesday and Thursday, but had since lowered its levels.

Nelson harbourmaster Stuart Whitehouse said the two men went as far as Nile St Bridge, and told him they were “just having an explore”.

Alden Williams/Stuff Police talking to the driver of a jet boat on Nelson's swollen Maitai River.

After being warned by both police and Whitehouse that no motorised craft were allowed up the Maitai river, Whitehouse said the two men were “very compliant”.

"It was a bit of a misguided adventure.”

The men were told to return “straight back” to their vehicle. They were last seen heading across Tasman Bay towards Atawhai.

The pair were advised that, because of their actions, they could receive an infringement fine in the future.

Their details were taken and would be followed up in the future. Nile St Bridge is believed to be around two kilometres inland from the harbour.

Whitehouse said the Nelson City Council harbourmaster team were working to clean up hazards that had washed out to sea after being pulled down the Maitai River.

There were a large number of hazards in the water, including plastic and trees, which was why people were advised to stay off the water for the time being.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Nelson harbourmaster Stuart Whitehouse and police expressed their disappointment to the jet boater over his actions.

Whitehouse had spent some time removing plastic from Haulashore Island, and said there would be “ongoing hazards” in the harbour from logs and trees for some time to come.

They were removing “the large stuff,” but an overwhelming amount of debris had come down the river.

Whitehouse warned people that the rivers were currently moving extremely swiftly, and people needed to stay away from the rivers’ edges as the ground could be unstable.

There was still a lot of water “rocketing” out of rivers into the ocean, and this had affected currents in the harbour, he said.

Whitehouse again advised people to stay on land. If anyone needed assistance with boating matters, his team’s phone number was 0800 NNHARBOUR.