Three cars begin 'nationwide convoy' headed for Parliament protest

Geoff Scott in Bluff, at the beginning of a protest convoy organised by Brian Tamaki's Freedom & Rights Coalition.

It was a quiet start to a planned nationwide convoy supposed to be heading to protest at Parliament.

On Saturday morning three cars gathered in Bluff to begin “the great Kiwi road trip” organised by Brian Tamaki’s Freedom & Rights Coalition.

None of the cars’ seven occupants planned to travel to Wellington for Tuesday’s protest but drove off together before stopping in Invercargill, then headed towards Gore. It was unclear whether they were joined by any other vehicles.

An Invercargill business owner named Scott, who declined to give his surname, was at the convoy’s starting point out of concern about staff shortages forcing businesses to pay high wages.

READ MORE:

* Parliament's lawn begins to grow back following occupation protest

* Christopher Luxon insists National wasn't talking 'almost daily' with Parliament protesters

* How police have ended other long-term protest occupations



The convoy was “pretty unorganised, so if it stays like this we might go home and go on the next one”, he said.

The three-day convoy has been organised by Brian Tamaki’s Freedom & Rights Coalition and is expected to meet in the capital on Tuesday for an anti-Government demonstration. Tamaki was not with the protesters in Bluff.

Andrea and Ashley Richmond, of Invercargill, were at the convoy’s starting point with their 11 and seven-year-old children. The pair were taking part out of concerns about teacher and nurse shortages as a result of vaccine mandates.

John Hawkins/Stuff Protesters at the corner of State Highway 1 and Racecourse Rd, roundabout in Invercargill, as the convoy got under way on Saturday

Police will close off streets around the Parliamentary precinct from Sunday morning in preparation for the protest.

Road closures will be in place at the Parliament end of Lambton Quay, lower Molesworth St and Kate Sheppard Pl.

Parliament grounds will remain open for the demonstration, but its forecourt will be closed to the public.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said in a statement police acknowledged the right to peaceful protest, but action would be taken against unlawful behaviour.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The 23-day occupation at Parliament earlier this year closed several key streets in central Wellington, causing disruption for many businesses, schools and university departments.

“We note that other similar protests, particularly in Auckland, while disruptive to traffic for a short time, protesters did disperse at the conclusion, with the road quickly returned to normal traffic flows. Our expectation of these protesters is that their protest will remain lawful at all times.”

Speaker Trevor Mallard said in a statement protests were vital for democracy and, as such, were welcome on Parliament Grounds.

Some restrictions were placed on their use for the “safety and security of the public and the protection of property”, he said.

This included restrictions on camping, cars and use of sound equipment, and warnings not to interfere with staff, the public or damage the grounds.

Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero​ said its security team would liaise with police where necessary and additional measures would be put in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said the council was working with police, Metlink and other stakeholders ahead of Tuesday’s event, as well as keeping residents and businesses informed of any potential disruption.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki were fined $250 for walking on a motorway.

Mayor Andy Foster hoped the group would carry out their protest and then leave. “The key thing is we don’t want any repetition of last time.”

He was aware of at least one counter-protest planned on the day.

The recent event comes amid several others lead by FARC around the country recently, including a 100-person anti-government protest, which marched along a section of State Highway 1 in Auckland, between Mt Eden and Newmarket, closing the route to traffic.

Brian and Hannah Tamaki, leaders of Destiny Church, were fined $250 for walking on a motorway.

Earlier this year Justice Francis Cooke found adverse effects from the mandate, such as job losses, did not mean the mandate was unjustified, and he was not satisfied there were unaddressed safety issues.