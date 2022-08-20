Van crashes through fence on to deck of Auckland home

A van crashed into the house on Tamahere Dr, Glenfield.

Residents of a suburban Auckland street were left shaken after a van crashed through a fence and on to a deck, metres from where children were sleeping.

Around 1am on Saturday the van barrelled down a driveway on Tamahere Drive in Glenfield, crashed through a fence, coming to rest just outside the door of a house.

A neighbour to the affected property, said she was horrified by how close the car had come to the room where her twins were sleeping.

“My husband came into the room and his first words were ‘they could have killed the twins,’ she said.

Supplied The van smashed through a fence, coming to rest outside a door.

When she went outside to see what he was talking about she found her neighbours congregating around the splintered fence.

The van could easily have come down her side of the fence line and crashed into the room where her children were sleeping, she said.

“I haven’t been able to eat today. I can’t stop imagining what could have happened.”

Police said no injuries had been reported.

Police said they attended the accident just after 7.30am when they received three separate reports.

So far, it’s unknown what lead to the accident.