Powerball was not struck during Saturday’s draw and will jackpot to $5 million this Wednesday. (File Photo)

Two Lotto tickets sold in Auckland have scored their owners $500,000 after Saturday night’s draw.

The first division winning tickets were sold at Pak’NSave Silverdale and New World Papakura.

Powerball was not struck and jackpots to $5 million ahead of Wednesday’s draw.

Meanwhile, a Strike Four player who bought their ticket from Countdown Amberley won $500,000.